Hattiesburg 40, South Jones 0

The Tigers win their second straight game, and remained unbeaten in region play as they improve to 2-4 overall and 2-0 in the region. Hattiesburg goes on the road to face Florence next week.

Lumberton 20, Richton 13

The Panthers also win their straight game and stay undefeated in region action as they move to 2-4 overall and 2-0 in the region. Lumberton hits the road to face Mount Olive.

Oak Grove 31, Petal 20

The Warriors bounce back to move to 4-2 and 1-1 in region play while Petal drops its second straight game and falls to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in region play. Oak Grove returns home to host Terry while Petal hits the road to face Brandon.

PCS 35, Bowling Green (La.) 18

The Bobcats go back in the win column and improve to 4-3. PCS returns to district play as the Bobcats host MRA next week.

Poplarville 42, Purvis 0

The Torandos drop to 4-2 overall and 0-1 in the region. Purvis make the short drive on Highway 49 to face rival Sumrall next week.

Lawrence County 47, FCAHS 42

The Aggies drop their region opener and fall to 4-2 overall and 0-1. FCAHS travels to play Columbia next week.

Columbia 33, Sumrall 0

The Bobcats' 3-game win streak gets snapped as they fall to 4-2 overall and 0-1 in region play. Sumrall hosts rival Purvis next week.

Heidelberg 20, North Forrest 6

The Eagles drop to 0-6 and fall to 0-1 in region play. North Forrest returns home to play Puckett.

St. Andrew's 35, Sacred Heart 6

The Crusaders drop to 2-4 and return home to host St. Joseph.