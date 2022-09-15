Petal 45, Laurel 40

The Panthers bounce back and move to 3-1. Petal hits the road to face Pearl to begin Region 3-6A.

Sumrall 20, Pearl River Central 7

Sumrall wins its second straight game and improves to 3-1. The Bobcats host Newton County next week.

Purvis 37, Bay High 28

Purvis got back in the win column and moves to 3-1. The Tornados travel to play Seminary next week.

Sacred Heart 60, Salem 28

The Crusaders bounced back and improve to 2-2. Sacred Heart hosts Clarksdale next week.

John Curtis (La.) 28, Oak Grove 23

The Warrior dropped their first game of the season on Thursday night and fall to 3-1. Oak Grove hosts Warren Central next week to open Region 3-6A.

Stone 56, FCAHS 6

The Aggies drop their first game of the season and fall to 3-1. FCAHS goes on the road next week to face West Marion.

Lamar 31, PCS 26

The Bobcats three-game win streak gets napped as PCS falls to 3-2. The Bobcats hit the road next week to face Oak Forest Academy (La.).

Meridian 31, Hattiesburg 6

The Tigers continue to search for their first win and drop to 0-4. Hattiesburg stays on the road and faces Natchez to start Region 3-5A action.

Loyd Star 30, North Forrest 0

The Eagles have yet to pick up their first win and drop to 0-4. North Forrest hosts Raymond next week.

Wesson 40, Lumberton 0

Lumberton stays winless and moves to 0-4. The Panthers host Resurrection Catholic next week to start Region 4-1A.