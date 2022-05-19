When FestivalSouth® opens next week for its 13th season, Artie Events for Families, including the popular Artie Reads series, will kick off live and in-person with events across the area and, for the first time, extending to Purvis, Sumrall, and Columbia. A complete schedule of these free events is available at festivalsouth.org

“I am so excited for the children of our area to experience the arts right in their community,” said Jennifer Timidaiski, the new coordinator of Artie Events. “The arts have been a huge part of our lives always, but particularly during the past two years.”

On Saturday, June 4, the Kids’Arts Festival, presented by Lamar County, kicks things off with hands-on art, dance, music and much more at St. Fabian Catholic Church in a come-and-go event from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bring your creative spirit and snap a picture with Artie as we return to in-person events for our FestivalFamilies.

The internationally known Alias Brass come to Vernon Dahmer Park on Wednesday, June 8 to perform music to inspire the next generation of audiences. Then, Milo from the Pocket Museum welcomes musicians and dancers to perform and interact under the Sky High Gallery on June 11. Stay cool and dance on June 15 at Dewitt Sullivan Park on the splash pad.

On June 18, two more free events will get your family creative! At 10 a.m. in Hattiesburg’s Kamper Park, a toe-tapping percussion performance also offers the opportunity to make your own percussion instruments. At 1 p.m. in Sumrall’s Beam Park, you are cordially invited to a Royal Celebration with music, stories, and activities for all our princes and princesses. So come dressed in your best royal costume.

On June 22, musically travel to India with Debarshi Roy on sitar. Have the opportunity to see and hear this unusual instrument that you might know from recordings by very famous bands – including the Beatles!

Artie Reads offers storytime and craft opportunites to area familes. This year, students from Hattiesburg Public Schools perform a readers’ theatre version of Hansel and Gretl. Performances are at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays, including June 6 at the Hattiesburg Public Library; June 13 at the Purvis Public Library; June 20 at the Oak Grove Public Library and a special 1 p.m. performance at the Marion County Library in Columbia.

On Monday, June 13, a partnership with USM’s Southern Opera and MusicalTheatre Company, Opera Mississippi, the Natchez Festival of Music, and the Meridian Arts Council presents “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs” at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Hattiesburg. Join us for a reading of the book by John Scieszka with FestivalSouth’s own Harlan Mapp followed by a performance of John Davies’ Children’s Opera The Three Little Pigs, based on operas by Mozart.

Everything wraps ups with the Columbia Kids’ Arts Festival. Brought to you by City of Columbia, Citizens Bank, Columbia Family Dental, and Dungan Engineering, head to the beautiful new Army National Guard Armory where children will create artwork and make instruments! Experience dance performances and take mini-dance classes with Artie while playing games, getting your face painted, and being creative! Food and beverages will be available. Don’t miss your chance to close out FestivalSouth Artie Events and snap a picture with Artie!

Complete event information may be found at festivalsouth.org.