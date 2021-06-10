FestivalSouth® announces On Pointe, the USA International Ballet Competition Showcase at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center Auditorium on the Southern Miss campus on Friday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. See former USA IBC medalists, who are now principal dancers in major dance companies, perform classical and contemporary variations and enjoy music by the Lagniappe Trio. Tickets are on sale now at festivalsouth.org.

These two powerhouse arts organizations join forces to bring you an evening filled with beautiful music and world-class dance. Held every four years, the USA International Ballet Competition is a two-week “Olympic-style” competition for top young dancers and a major stepping-stone toward a professional career. Competitors from all over the world vie for gold, silver, and bronze medals; cash prizes; and company contracts. Dancers for this evening include Princess Reid (Joffrey Ballet), Chisako Oga (Boston Ballet), Derek Dunn (Boston Ballet), Misa Kuranaga (San Francisco Ballet), Brooklyn Mack (international guest artist), and Julia Rust (Joffrey Ballet).

In addition to the great dance performances, the Lagniappe Trio, featuring Rachel Taratoot Ciraldo, flute, Christopher Lowry, viola and composer, and Stephanie Gustafson Amfahr, harp, will perform to make the evening a perfect pairing of music and dance.

As a special offering for students of dance, the USA International Ballet Competition presents a barre class, Friday, June 11 from 12:00 noon - 1:30 p.m. at the South Mississippi Ballet Theatre (5296 Old Hwy 11 #5, Hattiesburg, MS 39402).

In this class, Joffrey dancer and 2018 USA IBC medalist, will teach a special limited capacity class for aspiring dancers. Recommended or intermediate and advanced level dancers age 12 and up. Participants should wear leotards, tights, ballet shoes, have hair secured neatly (a bun for ladies), and a mask. The cost for the master class is $25 per participant. Visit festivalsouth.org to pre-register and for complete details.

Tickets, registration and more information may be found at festivalsouth.org. For more information, visit festivalsouth.org and social media including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.