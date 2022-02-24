William Carey University’s 2021 nursing graduates achieved a 100 percent “pass rate” on the National Council Licensure Examination – the only bachelor’s degree nursing program in the state to achieve this benchmark. Not only did all the graduates of WCU’s Hattiesburg and Tradition campuses pass the exam, but they also passed on their first attempt.

The Mississippi Board of Nursing released this news in a yearly report based on data from NCLEX.

“I am exceedingly proud of our 2021 nursing graduates on their remarkable scores,” said Janet Williams, WCU’s vice president of health sciences. “The unstinting work of the faculty has given these graduates the highest possible academic and clinical skills. Dr. Alicia Newell, our dean of nursing, and her team have done an amazing job. We will continue to strive to assist in decreasing the nursing shortage with highly qualified graduates.”

With more than 500,000 registered nurses expected to retire in 2022 and demands of the pandemic on health care systems, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that 1.1 million nurses are needed now to ease existing nursing shortages.

“William Carey congratulates the College of Health Sciences for an outstanding achievement made possible by the diligence and hard work of its nursing students and faculty,” said WCU President Tommy King. “The university has produced highly skilled nurses for decades, and we’re working to expand our ability to address the needs of our community, state and region.”