Have you ever wondered what the Zoo is like when the sun is starting to set, and the stars are beginning to twinkle in the night sky? Well, now you can experience this magical nighttime happening at the Hattiesburg Zoo’s Twilight Nights.

On Saturday, March 7th, guests can enter the zoo after hours and experience its sights and sounds when the day’s hustle and bustle have been put to rest. Guests of all ages can enjoy Twilight Nights because it is a perfect evening for a family outing, girls’ getaway or guys’ adventure. Guests will enjoy a tour of the zoo, receive a pizza dinner and a drink, experience an animal show, take a night-time train and carousel ride and enjoy s’mores by the fire at Camp Capybara.

“The zoo is a much different place during twilight hours,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation and Education. “There are different sounds and feelings that only happen at night, which makes the zoo an even more special place to be.”

Twilight Nights begins at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus fees, $25 plus fees for annual passholders and can be purchased through the link:

https://hattiesburgzoo.connectngo.com/en/tag/special-events.