I'll never forget the first time I cast my ballot in an election. That would have been 1975 when I voted for Republican Gil Carmichael, who ran against Democrat Cliff Finch for governor. I'm sad to say my candidate lost, but I don't remember Mr. Carmichael shouting that the reason he lost was because of voter fraud.

When I took up residence in California in 1982, one of the first things on my to-do list was getting myself registered to vote. As a child growing up in 1960s Mississippi, I witnessed much of the struggle for civil rights, although I was too young to understand the details of what was going on around me. Those were the poll tax days, when the state of Mississippi preyed on Blacks who wanted to vote. Cementing the matter here in Forrest County, Circuit Clerk Theron Lynd, an unapologetic racist, made it nearly impossible for Black citizens to vote. Lynd's nefarious actions at Black voter suppression and, indeed, Mississippi law were made null and void with passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1965.

In my more than 50 years of voting in state and national elections, curiously, there has never been any real controversy over voter fraud. That "concern" has only begun in recent years. The most egregious example occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of protesters, it's safe to say, was sicced on the U.S. Capitol by President Trump at the end of his first term. His goal was to overthrow the results of the 2020 election after losing his bid for a second term to Joe Biden. And, make no mistake, his claims of voter fraud to the contrary, Trump did lose that election. And that's a fact. But facts are something our current president is not always comfortable with. Hold your breath though, things are about to get a lot worse.

With the present political makeup in Washington, Republicans control the presidency, the Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, a political trifecta. Even though he won't be directly on the ballot, Mr. Trump has the 2026 midterms clearly in his crosshairs. Even measured by polls traditionally sympathetic to far-right causes, Trump's approval numbers are severely underwater, hovering around 40% or less. It may be tempting to say that polls don't matter, but make no mistake, they matter to Mr. Trump. He obviously pays close attention to them. Now pair those polls with the fact that the party in the White House traditionally suffers big losses, particularly in the House of Representatives. It adds up to bad news for the Republican Party and the president.

Republicans hold power in the House by a razor-thin majority, and Democrats need to flip only a handful of seats back into the "D" column to replace Mike Johnson with Hakeem Jeffries as speaker — Donald Trump's greatest fear. Don't take it from me though, take it from the president himself. He admitted outright that if Democrats regain control of the House, a third impeachment is likely, after the two in his first term. He has reason to be worried, with many of his actions in this second term at least warranting investigations.

Take Middle East monarchies showering him with goodies worth billions of dollars, including a number of questionable real estate licensing deals, crypto investments into the Trump brand and, of course, the $400 million Boeing 747 jet basically gifted to him by the country of Qatar. That aircraft will become property of Trump's presidential library once his second term ends. Talk about raising a red flag. We would never have tolerated these actions from any of our past presidents. So why do we tolerate them from Donald J. Trump?

One of this country's founders' greatest fears was that European monarchies would try and control or have undue influence over our country by bribing its leaders. That seems to be happening today, in plain sight. The riches provided to Trump and his family are not going unrewarded — you think those Mideast monarchs are turning over huge gifts to Trump just because they like him? They're counting on handsome geopolitical favors in return for their generosity. Thanks in part to contributions to his dubious cryptocurrency ventures, the president has earned an estimated $1.4 billion in the past year. President Trump doesn't want Democrats taking control of the House and, God forbid, the Senate. Not only might a third impeachment be headed his way, but Democrats could also interfere with his getting even richer before he leaves office. He has every intention of heading that scenario off at the pass.

Remember, Trump says he regrets not ordering the U.S. military to seize voting machines in 2020 after his loss to Biden. Earlier this month, he ordered the FBI to seize 2020 ballots and voter information from Fulton County, Georgia's most populous county, home to Atlanta which, by the way, has the heaviest concentration of voters who just happen to be people of color. Sabotaging the vote in the Democratic stronghold of metro Atlanta is part of Trump's plan to plant subterfuge in the 2026 midterms but doesn't end there. He's called for Republicans to, in his words, "take over the voting" in at least 15 other places. Anybody surprised that those places just happen to be Democratic strongholds?

The Fulton County raid is part of the blueprint to thwart Democrat voting strength. The FBI is allegedly looking for evidence of voter fraud — where none exists. Still, they found a staunch MAGA acolyte of a judge to issue the warrant. The fear is that Trump could do the same with the 2026 midterms, getting another magistrate's approval to seize midterm ballots — before some votes have even been counted. He'll roll out the whole "national emergency" thing he's so fond of using when pursuing his perceived enemies. Don't be surprised if he orders up the military to interfere with vote counting this fall, using the interest of national security as a ruse. Overreaction? Consider the fact that Trump's director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was onsite during the raid in Fulton County. And, according to reports, Trump was in communication with her and other agents on the scene — definitely something to see here.

One more thing. The Trump administration's police force (you know them better as ICE) could end up with a role to play this fall. There is fear that Director of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, at the president's instruction, might direct ICE agents to polling places in key Democratic strongholds, under the guise of ensuring that undocumented immigrants aren't voting. The very presence of ICE agents would create chaos at polling places, meaning fewer American voting, resulting in a lower turnout, which usually favors Republicans. To quote Noem, this administration wants to make sure "the right people vote for the right candidate." Theron Lynd would be proud.

Oh, for the days when we didn't have to listen to candidates blaming their election losses on anything but their own campaigns. Preventing voter fraud is an answer in search of a problem — there is no widespread voter fraud in this country. In fact, it only became an issue when Trump lost to Biden in 2020, his ego just couldn't take it. Little League baseball players accept when their team loses the game, they return to practice and live to play for victory another day. So, it seems, children behave more like grownups than the president of the United States.