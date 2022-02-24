The Hattiesburg Zoo’s 6th Annual Renaissance Fest will be a good time for lords and ladies of every age.

Held Saturday, February 26th and Sunday, February 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Renaissance Fest ticket costs are $8 for children and $10 for adults, and can be purchased at the gate. Attraction tickets for the zoo’s train, carousel and High Adventure Ropes Course are an additional fee. Annual passes do apply for this special event.

There will also be roaming animal adventures and live action role play at various times throughout the zoo. Young ladies and lads can learn how to make butter, candles and understand the science behind apothecary.

Guests will be feasting most enthusiastically on turkey legs and Scotch eggs. And, for those who are parched, there will be plenty of mead, Suzy Graggot and Bloody Marys to quench any lord or lady’s thirst.

Guests are encouraged to wear Renaissance period costumes. Real weapons, however, are not allowed in the zoo.

“We will travel back in time to the Renaissance and hope our guests will fully embrace this weekend of food, drink, animal shows, costumes and live theater at our popular 6th Annual Renaissance Festival.” said Demetric Kelly, Zoo Operations/Guest Services.

Cerroneth is the sponsor of Hattiesburg Zoo’s Renaissance Fest.