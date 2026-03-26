The Mississippi State Health Officer’s public stance championing the importance of vaccinations and childhood immunizations would appear to be at odds with Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

Multiple media outlets rushed out articles this week claiming that Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney and at least two others were under consideration to be the White House’s pick to the lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the White House has yet to confirm that Edney along with former Kentucky Governor Dr. Ernie Fletcher and Johns Hopkins University cardiologist Dr. Joseph Marine were under consideration, as the various reports claimed.

However, the New York Times has now reported that the administration is delaying naming a nominee to head the agency.

“The administration faces a formidable challenge in finding a nominee who aligns with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again agenda while avoiding his unpopular stance on vaccines,” the New York Times reported. “The White House has yet to find someone who fits with the Trump administration’s mission and can also win Senate confirmation, according to a person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal decision-making.”

The New York Times noted that the administration “has a short list of several candidates, some of whom are staunch vaccine advocates,” adding that “the search is being led by Chris Klomp — who runs the Center for Medicare and oversees the Department of Health and Human Services’ operations — and his deputy, John Brooks.”

Edney’s public stance championing the importance of vaccinations and childhood immunizations would appear to be at odds with Kennedy if the New York Times’ reporting is accurate, making the Mississippi State Health Officer an increasingly unlikely pick by the Trump administration.

Dr. Edney has led the Mississippi State Department of Health since 2022, after serving as Deputy State Health Officer and as Chief Medical Officer for the agency.

Before joining the Mississippi State Department of Health, Dr. Edney was in private practice in Vicksburg for more than 30 years. He received his M.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine with residency in the University of Virginia’s internal medicine program. He holds board certifications in Internal Medicine and Addiction Medicine, and is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.

In Mississippi, vaccines are required for children who will be entering daycare, head start and public schools. Those vaccinations begin at birth, and continue until the child is 18 months old, with some additional vaccines and boosters necessary as the child reaches 18 years old and before entering college.

Dr. Daniel Edney told Magnolia Tribune in September that the vaccine mandates should stay in place.

“The Mississippi State Department of Health and the State Board of Health have a responsibility to give the best guidance and advice to protect our communities from disease through science-based strategies, including vaccination,” Edney said late last year. “For decades, vaccines have been proven to be the best way to save lives and limit the spread and severity of communicable diseases.”

Edney went on to say that vaccines have proven to reduce and prevent epidemics in the state. Vaccinations children in Mississippi receive protect them from contracting various diseases, such as polio, diphtheria, measles, whooping cough, mumps, tetanus, hepatitis B and certain types of meningitis, Edney listed. He said those protections have been scientifically proven.

“Over the last 40 years, our state has achieved excellent control, even near extinction, of vaccine preventable illnesses which used to cause serious disease and even death of far too many of our infants and children thanks to vaccinations,” Edney added.

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --