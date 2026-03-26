The University of Southern Mississippi and the City of Hattiesburg will bring Eaglepalooza back to downtown Hattiesburg on Friday, April 24, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The annual, student-led free live music event will once again transform downtown into a vibrant evening of music and community celebration, drawing students, alumni and Pine Belt residents together for one of the university’s most anticipated traditions.

Headlining the event is Houndmouth, an alternative blues-rock band from New Albany, Indiana led by Matt Myers. Formed in 2011, the band gained national attention following a breakout performance at the South by Southwest Festival and the release of its debut album From the Hills Below the City. Houndmouth has since appeared on programs including Late Show with David Letterman and Conan and performed at major festivals such as Austin City Limits Music Festival, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Lollapalooza and Newport Folk Festival.

The band’s breakout single “Sedona” from the album Little Neon Limelight earned platinum certification and helped establish Houndmouth as a must-see live act known for its blend of roots rock and storytelling-driven songwriting.

Additional performances will include high-energy sets from DJ Kujho, a Southeastern favorite known for dynamic open-format DJ sets, and Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, a Lexington, Kentucky-based soul-funk band led by vocalist Joslyn Hampton whose powerful live shows have made them a rising force on the regional festival circuit. The lineup also includes The Fogies, a Hattiesburg-based independent rock band.

Eaglepalooza has long been a highlight for both students and residents, creating an atmosphere of unity and excitement through live entertainment and community engagement.

"What a joy it is to play a part in bringing to life something so special not only for our student body, but also for the Hattiesburg community,” said Emma Garner, Southern Miss senior and Eaglepalooza co-director. “Seeing everyone show up and show out for our comeback Eaglepalooza event in 2025 was truly something so special to me that I’ll never forget. I can’t wait to see that same energy — and more — at this year’s event! Our team is thankful for the amazing university staff, the entire student co-director team and the supportive community officials for helping make this event happen. The best is yet to come for this beloved tradition, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold."

"Coming off the heels of a historic Eaglepalooza last year, this year’s event is already promising to be bigger and better,” said Kendall Desporte, Southern Miss senior and co-director of the event. “It has become a beloved tradition for both Southern Miss students and Pine Belt residents, and I’m excited to see everyone pack downtown on April 24.”

Eaglepalooza is led by six co-directors, including Garner, Desporte, Juan Bridges, Riley Creel and Mia Henderson, and advisor Lydia Coffey Pierce, executive assistant to the vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Southern Miss.

The event is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including The University of Southern Mississippi Student Government Association; VisitHattiesburg; Southern Miss Alumni Association; Southeastern Erectors Inc.; Coca-Cola; Forrest Health; Signs First; Southern Miss Campus Recreation; Southern Miss Housing and Residence Life; American Graphics; and Rouses Markets.