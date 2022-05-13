Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of May 12, 2022:

Ishee, David Michael, J.

X 2020-EC-00982-SCT

Dr. Oliver Johnson and Chauncy Wright v. William Brock and James Wilson, Sr.; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-0135-CI; Ruling Date: 06/15/2020; Ruling Judge: Jeff Weill, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Ishee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., not participating.

Ishee, David Michael, J.

X 2021-CA-00251-SCT

Crystal N. Bufkin and John B. Bufkin v. Geico Insurance Agency, Inc.; Simpson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 64CI1:20-cv-00345-P2; Ruling Date: 02/26/2021; Ruling Judge: Stanley Sorey; Majority Opinion: Ishee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

Kitchens, James W., P.J.

X 2021-IA-00101-SCT

Charles R. McRae and McRae Law Firm, PLLC v. Don A. Mitchell; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:19-cv-01604; Ruling Date: 12/02/2020; Ruling Judge: M. Doleac; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Randolph, C.J., not participating.

EN BANC

XXX 2019-DP-00689-SCT

Tony Terrell Clark v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2014-0541(E); Ruling Date: 09/21/2018; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Majority Opinion: Beam, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Madison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Kitchens, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by King, P.J., and Ishee, J. King, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens, P.J., and Ishee, J. Dissenting Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Votes: King, P.J., and Ishee, J., Join This Opinion. Dissenting Opinion: King, P.J. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., and Ishee, J., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01467-SCT

Kobe Augustine a/k/a Kobe Jaquan Augustine a/k/a Kobe J. Augustine v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-2016-831; Ruling Date: 09/16/2019; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman and Chamberlin, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01801-SCT

Archie L. Johnson a/k/a Archie Johnson a/k/a Archie Lee Johnson a/k/a Archie Levell v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 17-62; Ruling Date: 11/07/2019; Ruling Judge: Adrienne Hooper-Wooten; Disposition: Archie Johnson's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is dismissed. To Dismiss: Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Randolph, C.J. Disagree to Dismiss: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Order entered 5/5/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00114-SCT

Luis Alberto Figueroa v. State of Mississippi; Scott Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17-CR-130-sc-cc; Ruling Date: 11/18/2019; Ruling Judge: Christopher Collins; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellant Luis Alberto Figueroa is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 5/5/22.

EN BANC

XX 2020-IA-00339-SCT

Estate of Michael N. Bakarich, and Co- Executrices, Victoria Lynn Ray, Stephanie Bakarich Jeselnik and Alexandra Elizabeth Owens v. John Frederick Bakarich; Warren Chancery Court; LC Case #: 75CH1:18-pr-00091; Ruling Date: 03/06/2020; Ruling Judge: Vicki Barnes; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellants and Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Beam, J., not participating. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: King, P.J. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00346-SCT

Troy Anthony Piccaluga a/k/a Troy Piccaluga v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18,0223-CRC; Ruling Date: 03/19/2020; Ruling Judge: Toni Terrett; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Troy Piccaluga is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 5/4/22.

EN BANC

XXX 2020-CA-01238-SCT

Ernest T. Jones v. Alcorn State University, Darren J. Hamilton Ph.D., In His Individual Capacity, and Board of Trustees of The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning; Claiborne Circuit Court; LC Case #: 11CI1:09-cv-00029-THI; Ruling Date: 10/15/2020; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Maxwell, J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ.; Griffis, J. Joins In Part. King, P.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Griffis, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Specially Concurring Opinion: Maxwell, J. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ., Join This Opinion. Griffis, J., Joins This Opinion in Part. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Griffis, J. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., Joins This Opinion.