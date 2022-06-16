Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of June 16, 2022:

Coleman, Josiah Dennis, J.

X 2020-CA-01286-SCT

City of Gulfport, Mississippi v. Cowan Road & Hwy 90, LLC and Priorityone Bank; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:18-cv-00004; Ruling Date: 11/18/2020; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Coleman, J. Disposition: On Direct Appeal: Affirmed. On Cross-Appeal: Affirmed in Part; Reversed in Part and Remanded. City of Gulfport, Mississippi, taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Randolph, C.J., and Beam, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2014-DR-00849-SCT

Steve Knox a/k/a Steve Michael Knox v. State of Mississippi; Amite Circuit Court; LC Case #: 98-009-J; Ruling Date: 09/29/1999; Ruling Judge: Forrest Johnson, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by Petitioner is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

XX 2019-CT-01423-SCT

Angela T. Lairy, Turner & Associates, PLLC, Carolyn T. Karriem and the Estate of Bennie L. Turner v. Lori Chandler; Clay Circuit Court; LC Case #: 13CI1:14-cv-00016; Ruling Date: 07/08/2019; Ruling Judge: Larry Roberts; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: The Judgment of the Court of Appeals is Affirmed in Part and Reversed in Part. The Judgment of the Clay County Circuit Court is Reinstated and Affirmed in Part and Reversed in Part, and the Case is Remanded. Appellants and Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Coleman, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by King, P.J. Dissenting Opinion: Coleman, J. Votes: King, P.J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

XXX 2019-CT-01670-SCT

Allen M. Russell a/k/a Russell Allen v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-111H; Ruling Date: 10/15/2019; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Forrest County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Randolph, C.J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Beam and Ishee, JJ.; Maxwell and Chamberlin, JJ., Join In Part. Coleman, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Specially Concurring Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Votes: Beam and Ishee, JJ., Join This Opinion. Maxwell and Chamberlin, JJ., Join This Opinion in Part. Dissenting Opinion: Coleman, J. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

XX 2020-KM-00110-SCT

Joseph Eubanks v. State of Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: LK17-278; Ruling Date: 01/10/2020; Ruling Judge: Andrew Howorth; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lafayette County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ., Concur. Coleman, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Ishee, J. Dissenting Opinion: Coleman, J. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Ishee, J., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

X 2021-IA-00159-SCT

Catholic Diocese of Jackson, Mississippi and Joseph R. Kopacz, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Jackson v. Arie Mattheus De Lange; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00675-AHW; Ruling Date: 01/19/2021; Ruling Judge: Adrienne Hooper-Wooten; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.