Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of August 19, 2021:

Maxwell, James D., J.

X 2020-KA-00013-SCT

Talib Mujahid a/k/a Talib Abdul Mujahid a/k/a Talib Mujahed v. State of Mississippi; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 2018-150-KR2; Ruling Date: 10/09/2019; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Jones County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2017-DR-00696-SCT

Stephen Elliot Powers v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 98-114-CR; Ruling Date: 12/15/2000; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Disposition: The Re-Urged Motion to Stay Time to File Successive Post-Conviction Relief Petition is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 8/16/21.

EN BANC

2017-CT-01364-SCT

Charles Dalton Shoemake v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17-cv-00045CWD; Ruling Date: 09/08/2017; Ruling Judge: Celeste Wilson; Disposition: Charles Dalton Shoemake's Petition for Certiorari is denied. To Deny: Randolph. C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Ishee, J. Chamberlin, J., Not Participating. Order entered 8/16/21.

EN BANC

2018-DR-01525-SCT

Abdur Rahim Ambrose a/k/a Abdur Ambrose v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-13-800; Ruling Date: 06/19/2015; Ruling Judge: Roger Clark; Disposition: The Motion for Rehearing filed by Appellant is denied.

EN BANC

2019-CA-00283-SCT

Bobby Batiste a/k/a Bobby L. Batiste a/k/a Bobby L. Batiste, Jr. a/k/a Bobby Lionel Batiste, Jr. a/k/a Bobby Lionel Batiste v. State of Mississippi; Oktibbeha Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2015-0133-CVK; Ruling Date: 12/18/2018; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Disposition: Bobby Batiste's request to supplement the record is hereby granted. The supplemental transcript shall be filed on or before September 30, 2021. Costs are taxed to Oktibbeha County. All Justices Agree. Order entered 8/16/21.

EN BANC

X 2019-CT-00405-SCT

Justin Roberts v. City of Jackson, MS; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:17-cv-00417-WLK; Ruling Date: 02/12/2019; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-CA-00609-SCT

India Gambrell Kerr v. William Jack (BJ) Kerr; Jones Chancery Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 34CH2:16-cv-00608; Ruling Date: 04/01/2019; Ruling Judge: Franklin McKenzie, Jr.; Disposition: The Motion for Rehearing Filed by Appellant is denied.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01615-SCT

Rose Miller v. City of Gulfport and Dennis Shoemaker; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:17-cv-00172; Ruling Date: 09/24/2019; Ruling Judge: Lisa Dodson; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by counsel for Rose Miller is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 8/16/21.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00087-SCT

Antionne Sellers a/k/a Antionne Jeremiah Sellers v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-449-JR; Ruling Date: 01/10/2020; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Antionne Sellers is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order Entered 8/11/21.

EN BANC

XX 2020-KA-00335-SCT

Johnny Nevels a/k/a Johnny Waye Nevels a/k/a Johnny Wayne Nevels v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17,0271 CRC; Ruling Date: 03/20/2020; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Vacated and Remanded in Part. Warren County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Kitchens, P.J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion Joined by King, P.J., Coleman and Ishee, JJ. Dissenting Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Votes: King, P.J., Coleman and Ishee, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2021-DR-00269-SCT

Timothy Robert Ronk a/k/a Timothy Ronk a/k/a Timothy R. Ronk v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-09-434; Ruling Date: 10/08/2010; Ruling Judge: Lisa Dodson; Disposition: The Motion to Reconsider or Clarify Order Denying Without Prejudice Ronk's Motion to Proceed In Forma Pauperis and for Appointment of Counsel for Representation for Successive Petition for Post-Conviction Relief is granted in part. All Justices Agree. Order Entered 8/16/21.

EN BANC

2021-IA-00632-SCT

Alberto Garcia v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:18-cv-00015; Ruling Date: 05/20/2021; Ruling Judge: Lisa Dodson; Disposition: Alberto Garcia's Petition for Interlocutory Appeal Expedited Review Requested is granted. Alberto Garcia's Motion to Supplement Petition for Interlocutory Appeal is denied. The State of Mississippi's Motion to Supplement Petition for Interlocutory Appeal is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 8/16/21.