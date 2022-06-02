Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of June 07, 2022:

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-CA-00368-COA

Sel Business Services, LLC and Skip Lloyd v. Wilburn Lord, Jr., Sharkey County, Mississippi, Issaquena County, Mississippi and Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital; Sharkey Chancery Court; LC Case #: 63CH1:20-cv-00032-VRB; Ruling Date: 03/02/2021; Ruling Judge: Jaye Bradley; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-CA-00426-COA

In the Matter of the E.M. Rush Trust; Mary Jane Rush Lennon, Stacy Lennon, Julie E. Lennon, Estate of Perry Rush Lennon, Robert R. Lennon, Jr. and Dana R. Schilling v. Lowrey & Fortner, P.A.; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:18-pr-00145-CS; Ruling Date: 03/23/2021; Ruling Judge: Michael Smith; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2021-CP-00196-COA

In the Interest of PXS, a Minor: John Smith v. Adams County Youth Court; Adams Youth Court; LC Case #: 1-YC-2021-D-2-1 (543332); Ruling Date: 02/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Walter Brown; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Adams County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2020-CA-01098-COA

Donald Ray Warner v. Melanie Kay Warner; DeSoto Chancery Court; LC Case #: 17CH1:18-cv-02009; Ruling Date: 09/25/2020; Ruling Judge: Vicki Daniels; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2021-KA-00075-COA

Walter Simpson v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-CR-00442-JR; Ruling Date: 01/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Madison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-KA-00436-COA

Phillip James Carson a/k/a Phillip Carson v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20,0110-CRC; Ruling Date: 03/25/2021; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Warren County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CP-00770-COA

Thomas Earl Ellis a/k/a Thomas Ellis a/k/a Thomas E. Ellis a/k/a Thomas Ellis McCoy v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:09-cr-00504-TTG-1; Ruling Date: 06/04/2020; Ruling Judge: Tomie Green; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and Emfinger, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CP-01259-COA

Matthew Oliver Reardon a/k/a Matthew Reardon v. State of Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L20-316; Ruling Date: 07/30/2020; Ruling Judge: John Luther; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lafayette County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Westbrooks, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and Wilson, P.J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Greenlee and McCarty, JJ., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2021-WC-00337-COA

J.W. Duren v. Effex Management Solutions, LLC and Great American Alliance Insurance Company; LC Case #: 1607428-P-4057; Ruling Date: 03/04/2021; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2019-KA-01633-COA

Nakero Lashawn Hamer Jr. a/k/a Nakero Hamer v. State of Mississippi; Tippah Circuit Court; LC Case #: TK18-189; Ruling Date: 07/12/2019; Ruling Judge: John Luther; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Westbrooks, J., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00847-COA

Nancy Shannon v. Laron Shannon; Tippah Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2019-346L; Ruling Date: 07/15/2020; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Little; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Wilson, P.J., would grant.