Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for August 17, 2021:

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2020-CA-00139-COA

Dale White Robey and Donna White Merkel v. Susan Gatlin Kelly, Gregory Fowler Gatlin, Anne Gatlin Burkel, Estate of Wesley G. Gatlin, Jr. and Jessee R. Castillo; Coahoma Circuit Court; LC Case #: 14-CI-18-0058; Ruling Date: 01/17/2020; Ruling Judge: Albert Smith, III; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-CA-00493-COA

Epic Medical LLC v. Advanced Respiratory Solutions Inc., Donald O. King III, and Dusty D. Kyle; Alcorn Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV17-185-PF- A; Ruling Date: 04/08/2020; Ruling Judge: Paul Funderburk; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2020-SA-00669-COA

Andrew Friday v. Mississippi Department of Human Services; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:19-ur-00021; Ruling Date: 08/26/2020; Ruling Judge: Denise Owens; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2020-CP-00686-COA

Loranzy Jenkins v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:20-cv-00112-JA; Ruling Date: 06/11/2020; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Rankin County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.