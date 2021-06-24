Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Transportation:

The Mississippi Transportation Commission at its June 8 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 17 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

“Our number one priority at MDOT is to keep the state of Mississippi safe,” said Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “These projects are a major investment into Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure and the safety of the traveling public.”

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

- An $8.6 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel, for a thin lift overlay of eight miles of U.S. Highway 45 from State Route 145 to State Route 145 north in Wayne County.

- A $1.9 million contract was awarded to Mallette Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Gautier, for an overlay of 1.4 miles of U.S. Highway 90 from the Biloxi Bay Bridge to Vermont Avenue in Jackson County.

- A $573,736 contract was awarded to Key, LLC, of Madison, for a bridge repair of Interstate 10 over the Pascagoula River in Jackson County.

- A $559,562 contract was awarded to Key, LLC, for a bridge preservation project on State Route 28 at the Leaf River in Smith County.

- A $1.8 million contract was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc., of Hattiesburg, for a thin lift overlay, widening and leveling of five miles of State Route 29 from State Route 42 to the Jones County line in Perry County.

- A $4.8 million contract was awarded to Traffic Solutions Louisiana, LLC, of New Orleans, La., for intersection improvements at various locations throughout the district.

- A $1.9 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive, for a mill and overlay of nine miles of SR 42 from State Route 184 east to State Route 35 in Jefferson Davis County.

“All of these projects, from pavement overlays to bridge replacements, help ensure the businesses and people of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “A robust transportation network is vital for economic development.”

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

- A $509,519 contract was awarded to Webster Electric Co., LLC, of Collinsville, for intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 61 at Griffin Road, Stoneville Road, Elizabeth Road and Old U.S. 61 in Washington County.

- A $1.7 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., of Richland, for a mill and overlay of one mile of State Route 18 from U.S. Highway 80 to the Terrapin Skin Creek Bridge in Rankin County.

- A $2.6 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., for a mill and overlay of 1.3 miles of State Route 17 from the five-lane section to State Route 12, 0.25 miles of State Route 836 from SR 17 to the Lexington Town Square, and 2.4 miles of SR 12 from one mile north of the Lexington Town Square to Black Creek in Holmes County.

- A $3.4 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blaine & Sons, Inc., for a mill and overlay of eight miles of State Route 15 from Decatur to Henry Mack Smith Road in Newton County.

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:

- A $235,091 contract was awarded to Key, LLC, for a bridge preservation on Wingo Road over Interstate 269/State Route 304 in Marshall County.

- A $3.8 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., for a mill and overlay of 15 miles of State Route 9 from SR 12 to the Webster County line in Choctaw County.

- A $5.8 million contract was awarded to Falcon Contracting Company, Inc., of Columbus, for a mill and overlay of five miles of U.S. 45A from the Lowndes County line to the beginning of the five-lane section in Clay County.

- A $6.8 million contract was awarded to Key, LLC, for bridge replacements on State Route 404 near Duck Hill in Montgomery County.

- A $4.4 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company, of Memphis, TN, for a seal and overlay of 13 miles of State Route 9 from the Calhoun County line to Owen Ben Drive in Pontotoc County.

- A $4.6 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, for a seal and thin lift of approximately seven miles of SR 12 from McAdams to Kosciusko in Attala County.

Highway work zones present new traffic patterns and configurations that may be unfamiliar to some motorists. For information about how to navigate highway work zones safely, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.

For more information about these or other MDOT maintenance and construction projects, visit MDOTtraffic.com.