15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that on September 23, 2022, Samantha Simmons, age 40, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Anthony A. Mozingo to life in prison for first degree murder and twenty years to serve for receiving stolen property, each sentence to run consecutive to one another. This is the maximum sentence for her crimes.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell states that “We are pleased with this sentence and hope that the family of the victim finds some peace. This case stems from the murder of Thomas Burns, a 54 year old widower and Purvis resident. He was dating Samantha Simmons when she choked him to death with a zip tie, tied his wrists and ankles together with zip ties and placed him in a chest freezer in his home. Over the course of a month, Simmons sold off most of Mr. Burns’s vehicles and personal property until his neighbors and brother discovered his body in the freezer. The

investigation revealed that Simmons had the key to a padlock that had been placed on the freezer and her DNA was on the zip ties on Mr. Burns’s body. Our mission is to ensure that Lamar County is a safe place to live and raise our families. We will continue to pursue and convict violent offenders and get them off the streets.”