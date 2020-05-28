Three employees from the Hattiesburg Fire Department have been placed on administrative leave because of remarks made on social media channels.

Samantha McCain, chief communications officer for the city, said the comments are pending a full investigation.

"This process is per the department’s standard operating procedures, which addresses social media use specifically," she said. "The City of Hattiesburg places high standards on conduct of its employees. The commentary portrayed is not condoned, nor does it reflect the values or views of the City of Hattiesburg and its nine departments, including the Hattiesburg Fire Department.”

No further information is available at this time, and Mayor Toby Barker declined to comment on the matter after Tuesday's meeting of Hattiesburg City Council.