Hattiesburg Police:
Misdemeanors
• Jakkwon Devonta Allen - DUI (2nd offense).
• Charlie Ray Bolton - domestic violence (simple assault), probation violation.
• Rekita Bolton - malicious mischief, simple assault, contempt of court (three counts).
• Nyandreia Booker - domestic violence (simple assault).
• Tameria Bunch - simple assault.
• Christian Council - domestic violence (simple assault).
• Jerry Leon Garry - DUI (1st offense).
• Kayla Gray - disturbance of family.
• Khaalis Hardy - domestic violence (simple assault).
• William Harrell - DUI (1st offense).
• Channin Torry Harvey - domestic violence (simple assault).
• Takirah Jenkins - disturbance of family, contempt of court.
• Akeem Seakeal Jones - domestic violence (simple assault).
• Kalvin Jones - discharging firearm in city.
• Robert Jones - discharging firearm in city.
• Jamill Omar Lee - weapon possession, domestic violence.
• Joshua Mobley - domestic violence (simple assault, three counts), computer harassment (1st offense), simple assault.
• Larry Gene Poe Jr. - domestic violence (simple assault).
• Robert Lynn Rollins - DUI (1st offense).
• Kristi B. Scott - public drunkenness.
• Lacey Sims - shoplifting.
• Jeremy Shawn Smith - shoplifting.
• Melondie M. Taylor - DUI (1st offense).
• Ronald Walters - panhandling.
• Clay Woods - domestic violence (simple assault).
• Dwayne M. Young - disorderly conduct.
Felonies
• Jeffrey Ryan Ainsworth - possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
• Deonta Rashad Bender - possession or sale of a stolen weapon.
• Pladee T. Clayton - possession of a controlled substance (two counts), trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a felon (two counts).
• Waylon Louis Daley - foreign warrant, possession of a weapon by a felon.
• Sandra Fay Fullen - possession of a controlled substance.
• Marcus Jamar Hinton - foreign warrant; sale, manufacturing or possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Mailika K. Hubbard - fugitive other jurisdiction, accessory before the fact, burglary, conspiracy.
• Patrick Dewayne Lee - armed robbery, murder.
• Jerald Martin - disorderly conduct (failure to comply), providing false information to an officer, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, grand larceny.
• Eddie Charahd Person - probation violation, contempt of court, eluding law enforcement.
• Ben Lee Scroggins - exploitation of a child.
• Christopher Eugene Thomas - possession of a controlled substance, false pretenses, contempt of court (two counts), probation violation, improper turn, driving while license suspended.
• James R. Trussell - fugitive other jurisdiction.
• Chenzar Williamson - possession of a controlled substance.
Forrest County Sheriff:
Misdemeanors
• Kenneth Gerald Abercrombie - probation violation.
• Deaundrea Davon Bates - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
• Misael Dominguez - speeding (two counts), no insurance (two counts).
• Gregory Steven Dye - disturbance of family.
• Beverly Hilton - domestic violence (simple assault, two counts), disorderly conduct.
• Billy Ray Hilton - domestic violence (simple assault), disorderly conduct.
• Jeremy Ramon Shaw - DUI (1st offense), no insurance, no drivers license.
• Tameka Smith - DUI (1st offense).
Felonies
• William Cromwell - possession of a controlled substance.
• Donald Wesley Foster - possession of a controlled substance (three counts), DUI (1st offense); sale, possession or use of a controlled substance.
• Thaddeus Geiger-Gillon - possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), possession of a weapon by a felon.
• Bobby Gross - motor vehicle theft (three counts), conspiracy, burglary (six counts).
• John Wayne Helton - possession of a controlled substance (two counts), disorderly conduct (failure to comply), reckless driving.
• Jose Linares - possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, knowing violation of a protective order.
• John Earl Montague - possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
• Lia Mason Reid - forgery, abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.
• Jewel Starr - DUI (4th offense, bench warrant).
• Christopher James Walker - exploitation of a child.
Petal Police:
Misdemeanors
• William S. Ashwell - expired tag, suspended license, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Sandra Carol Herrin - contempt of court, driving while license suspended.
• Whittney Michelle Hodges - possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Jay Kittrell - contempt of court
• Alison Lee - abusive calls to emergency telephone service.
• Samuel Cornelius Parker - disorderly conduct (two counts).
• Brandi M. Payne - no drivers license, possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin Carneilus Pittman - possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (disturbance of family), failure to comply, resisting arrest.
• Jimmy Augistine Willis - disorderly conduct.
Felonies
• James Alton Berry III - receiving stolen property.
• Thaddeus E. Geiger-Gillon - arson (2nd degree).
• Kieran Ryan - possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
• Kimball Win Stephens - DUI (4th offense), disorderly conduct (disturbing the peace).
• Lee Stevens - possession of a controlled substance.
• Demario Montrelle Turner - possession of a controlled substance.
Other Agency:
• James Alton Ball - no fishing license.
• Crystal Gafford - grand larceny, drug court violation.
• Alfred Carzell Goudy - probation violation.
• Jamie M. Haskins - DUI (1st offense).
• Donald Ray Hill - public drunkenness, possession of a controlled substance.
• Tyrone Husband - careless driving, DUI (1st offense), resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
• Marcus Allen McFarland - probation violation.
Lamar County:
• Jerrold Christian Arabie - no drivers license, DUI (1st offense), careless driving.
• Kuppa Reddi Balamurugan - DUI (1st offense), careless driving.
• Jessica Lee Bennett - contributing to neglect or delinquency of a child.
• Alexandria Katelyn Bickham - no insurance, domestic violence (simple assault).
• Larry Donald Bourne Jr. - harassing phone call.
• Anthony Paul Burkhalter - violation of drug court (bench warrant).
• Austin Tyler Clements - seat belt violation.
• Kenneth Cody Cochran - possession of a controlled substance.
• Maurice Antonio Fairley - aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon, discharging firearm in city, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Eugene Grice - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
• Nijah Marie Hand - possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Wayne Hoyt - possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert Dennis Huddleston - DUI (1st offense).
• Eric Bernard Jones Sr. - stalking, simple assault.
• Tiffany Daniella Kirkley - possession of paraphernalia, driving while license suspended (two counts), seat belt violation (three counts), careless driving, child restraint law, no insurance, child abuse.
• Aldred Earl Knight Jr. - violation of probation.
• Lance Edward Langton - disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Melissa Williams Martin - foreign warrant.
• Kadarius Tremine Nichols - possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon.
• Sylvia Alyssa Ryals - possession of a controlled substance.
• Shelbi Ryan Taylor - contempt of court.
• Jason Allen Williamson - DUI, driving while license suspended, seat belt violation, careless driving, no insurance.
• Jonathan Mathew Williamson - possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandon Dwayne Wood - possession of a controlled substance.