Hattiesburg Police:

Misdemeanors

• Jakkwon Devonta Allen - DUI (2nd offense).

• Charlie Ray Bolton - domestic violence (simple assault), probation violation.

• Rekita Bolton - malicious mischief, simple assault, contempt of court (three counts).

• Nyandreia Booker - domestic violence (simple assault).

• Tameria Bunch - simple assault.

• Christian Council - domestic violence (simple assault).

• Jerry Leon Garry - DUI (1st offense).

• Kayla Gray - disturbance of family.

• Khaalis Hardy - domestic violence (simple assault).

• William Harrell - DUI (1st offense).

• Channin Torry Harvey - domestic violence (simple assault).

• Takirah Jenkins - disturbance of family, contempt of court.

• Akeem Seakeal Jones - domestic violence (simple assault).

• Kalvin Jones - discharging firearm in city.

• Robert Jones - discharging firearm in city.

• Jamill Omar Lee - weapon possession, domestic violence.

• Joshua Mobley - domestic violence (simple assault, three counts), computer harassment (1st offense), simple assault.

• Larry Gene Poe Jr. - domestic violence (simple assault).

• Robert Lynn Rollins - DUI (1st offense).

• Kristi B. Scott - public drunkenness.

• Lacey Sims - shoplifting.

• Jeremy Shawn Smith - shoplifting.

• Melondie M. Taylor - DUI (1st offense).

• Ronald Walters - panhandling.

• Clay Woods - domestic violence (simple assault).

• Dwayne M. Young - disorderly conduct.

Felonies

• Jeffrey Ryan Ainsworth - possession of a controlled substance (two counts).

• Deonta Rashad Bender - possession or sale of a stolen weapon.

• Pladee T. Clayton - possession of a controlled substance (two counts), trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a felon (two counts).

• Waylon Louis Daley - foreign warrant, possession of a weapon by a felon.

• Sandra Fay Fullen - possession of a controlled substance.

• Marcus Jamar Hinton - foreign warrant; sale, manufacturing or possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

• Mailika K. Hubbard - fugitive other jurisdiction, accessory before the fact, burglary, conspiracy.

• Patrick Dewayne Lee - armed robbery, murder.

• Jerald Martin - disorderly conduct (failure to comply), providing false information to an officer, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, grand larceny.

• Eddie Charahd Person - probation violation, contempt of court, eluding law enforcement.

• Ben Lee Scroggins - exploitation of a child.

• Christopher Eugene Thomas - possession of a controlled substance, false pretenses, contempt of court (two counts), probation violation, improper turn, driving while license suspended.

• James R. Trussell - fugitive other jurisdiction.

• Chenzar Williamson - possession of a controlled substance.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Misdemeanors

• Kenneth Gerald Abercrombie - probation violation.

• Deaundrea Davon Bates - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

• Misael Dominguez - speeding (two counts), no insurance (two counts).

• Gregory Steven Dye - disturbance of family.

• Beverly Hilton - domestic violence (simple assault, two counts), disorderly conduct.

• Billy Ray Hilton - domestic violence (simple assault), disorderly conduct.

• Jeremy Ramon Shaw - DUI (1st offense), no insurance, no drivers license.

• Tameka Smith - DUI (1st offense).

Felonies

• William Cromwell - possession of a controlled substance.

• Donald Wesley Foster - possession of a controlled substance (three counts), DUI (1st offense); sale, possession or use of a controlled substance.

• Thaddeus Geiger-Gillon - possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), possession of a weapon by a felon.

• Bobby Gross - motor vehicle theft (three counts), conspiracy, burglary (six counts).

• John Wayne Helton - possession of a controlled substance (two counts), disorderly conduct (failure to comply), reckless driving.

• Jose Linares - possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, knowing violation of a protective order.

• John Earl Montague - possession of a controlled substance (two counts).

• Lia Mason Reid - forgery, abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.

• Jewel Starr - DUI (4th offense, bench warrant).

• Christopher James Walker - exploitation of a child.

Petal Police:

Misdemeanors

• William S. Ashwell - expired tag, suspended license, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia.

• Sandra Carol Herrin - contempt of court, driving while license suspended.

• Whittney Michelle Hodges - possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.

• Jay Kittrell - contempt of court

• Alison Lee - abusive calls to emergency telephone service.

• Samuel Cornelius Parker - disorderly conduct (two counts).

• Brandi M. Payne - no drivers license, possession of paraphernalia.

• Justin Carneilus Pittman - possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (disturbance of family), failure to comply, resisting arrest.

• Jimmy Augistine Willis - disorderly conduct.

Felonies

• James Alton Berry III - receiving stolen property.

• Thaddeus E. Geiger-Gillon - arson (2nd degree).

• Kieran Ryan - possession of a controlled substance (two counts).

• Kimball Win Stephens - DUI (4th offense), disorderly conduct (disturbing the peace).

• Lee Stevens - possession of a controlled substance.

• Demario Montrelle Turner - possession of a controlled substance.

Other Agency:

• James Alton Ball - no fishing license.

• Crystal Gafford - grand larceny, drug court violation.

• Alfred Carzell Goudy - probation violation.

• Jamie M. Haskins - DUI (1st offense).

• Donald Ray Hill - public drunkenness, possession of a controlled substance.

• Tyrone Husband - careless driving, DUI (1st offense), resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.

• Marcus Allen McFarland - probation violation.

Lamar County:

• Jerrold Christian Arabie - no drivers license, DUI (1st offense), careless driving.

• Kuppa Reddi Balamurugan - DUI (1st offense), careless driving.

• Jessica Lee Bennett - contributing to neglect or delinquency of a child.

• Alexandria Katelyn Bickham - no insurance, domestic violence (simple assault).

• Larry Donald Bourne Jr. - harassing phone call.

• Anthony Paul Burkhalter - violation of drug court (bench warrant).

• Austin Tyler Clements - seat belt violation.

• Kenneth Cody Cochran - possession of a controlled substance.

• Maurice Antonio Fairley - aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon, discharging firearm in city, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

• Eugene Grice - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

• Nijah Marie Hand - possession of a controlled substance.

• Michael Wayne Hoyt - possession of a controlled substance.

• Robert Dennis Huddleston - DUI (1st offense).

• Eric Bernard Jones Sr. - stalking, simple assault.

• Tiffany Daniella Kirkley - possession of paraphernalia, driving while license suspended (two counts), seat belt violation (three counts), careless driving, child restraint law, no insurance, child abuse.

• Aldred Earl Knight Jr. - violation of probation.

• Lance Edward Langton - disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

• Melissa Williams Martin - foreign warrant.

• Kadarius Tremine Nichols - possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon.

• Sylvia Alyssa Ryals - possession of a controlled substance.

• Shelbi Ryan Taylor - contempt of court.

• Jason Allen Williamson - DUI, driving while license suspended, seat belt violation, careless driving, no insurance.

• Jonathan Mathew Williamson - possession of a controlled substance.

• Brandon Dwayne Wood - possession of a controlled substance.