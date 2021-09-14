A former Hattiesburg mayoral candidate has been arrested and charged with three offenses after officials from the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control Bureau of Enforcement executed a warrant at his nightclub regarding illegal sales of alcohol.

Pat Daily, the chief of enforcement for the ABC, said undercover ABC agents on Sept. 11 made a buy of alcoholic beverages from inside Club Empire, which has a permit to sell beer but does not have an ABC permit to sell alcoholic beverages. Stacy Daniels, owner of Club Empire and mayoral candidate in the recent municipal elections, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of illegal gambling receipts and currency.

In addition, Corey Austin was charged with possession of alcoholic beverages with intent to sell without permit and possession of alcoholic beverages on a beer-permitted premise. Nakyla Payton was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply.

The arrests were made after ABC agents, with the assistance of the Hattiesburg Police Department, served club officials with an arrest warrant that was signed by Forrest County Justice Court Judge Zachary Vaughn.

Daniels graduated from Hattiesburg High School and Pearl River Community College before attending the University of Southern Mississippi. He previously said he wanted to run for mayor because he wanted to bring law and order, along with respect and honor, to the city’s residents.

“I saw that things weren’t getting done the right way around the city, and I said that somebody has to take a stand and make sure that things are done right,” he said before the election. “The peoples’ voice needs to be heard, so I got with my pastor at my church to see if this was the right decision for me to make. So I prayed about it, and here we are.”

Daniels ran in the Democratic primary election against LaKeylah White and Vanessa J. Jones, but came in third in that election.

Club Empire is located at 811 Timothy Lane in Hattiesburg.