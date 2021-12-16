On Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, Hattiesburg Police formally charged an individual in connection to a shooting that occurred in June in the Hub City.

The incident occurred on June 18, 2021, in the 400 block of West 4th Street, where a female received a non-life-threatening injury.

Spencer Walker, 49, of Hattiesburg, was arrested by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 15, 2021, on unrelated felony charges. Today, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, Walker was transported back to Forrest County, and formally charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Walker has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.