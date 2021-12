On Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Willis Avenue, just before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, a female was discovered suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, to be treated for her injuries.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

If you have any information on the incident. Please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.