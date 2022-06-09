In the early morning hours of June 9, Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 7800 block of Highway 49 North.

Initial 911 reporting was that two male subjects at a residence were in a physical altercation that included a knife.

As deputies and other first responder personnel, including emergency medical service members, arrived on the scene, it was determined that one of the male subjects had succumbed to injuries received during the altercation. The Forrest County Coroner was summoned, as was a crime scene investigation unit.

The FCSO is in the very preliminary stages of the investigation, including the gathering of evidence to determine what led to the altercation, and notification of the next of kin of the deceased. To that end, no further information will be released at this time to allow for a complete and impartial criminal investigatory process to unfold.