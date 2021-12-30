Jail dockets for Forrest and Lamar counties are provided to the Pine Belt News as a public records service. Arrest records are current for the week prior to publication.
Hattiesburg Police:
Jordan Adams - sale, manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; sale of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church or park.
Jermaine Jamal Boone - DUI (3rd offense).
Ty’Qwuan Boothe - possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Gerald Burton - possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Gerald Allen Burton - trespassing.
Angela Davis - forgery (two counts).
Jonathan Dean - possession of a controlled substance.
Gloria Christian Garraway - possession of a controlled substance.
Jeffrie Gibson - speeding, no drivers license, no insurance, domestic violence (simple), DUI (1st offense), requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license.
Kelcey Louise Gray - careless driving, no drivers license, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Tommy Jurado Hinton - DUI (1st offense), malicious mischief, trespassing.
Lemanul Jackson - simple assault, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Alton Jefferson - possession of stolen firearm.
Christopher Lee Jones - possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), resisting arrest.
Raytrell Jones - sale, manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; sale of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church or park; possession of a stolen firearm.
Matthew Junior Kelly - abusive calles to 911.
Anntionette Marie Keyes - forgery.
Dustin Shelby Lefors - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Johnny Lee Maye - possession of paraphernalia, foreign warrant.
John Darrell Mayo - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Michael Mcgill - trafficking controlled substance.
Cedrick Jevar Miller - abusing policemen, no drivers license, eluding law enforcement, simple assault on an officer (two counts), possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Tahji Norwood - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Deshawndrick Armeing Rawls - accessory before/after the fact.
Brian Rice - possession of a controlled substance; controlled substance enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm; sale of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church or park; disorderly conduct (failure to comply); resisting arrest; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Quamaine Treshawn Robinson - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Antonio Deshawn Virgil - sale, manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; sale of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church or park.
Melvin Warner - possession of a controlled substance.
Chris Wright - contempt of court.
Jada Meahjelatina Wyatt - possession of marijuana.
Jevon Veshawn Wyatt - possession of marijuana, controlled substance enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm.
Erik Yarborough - sale, manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church or park.
Terrance Young - sale, manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church or park.
Forrest County Sheriff:
Tyler Berry - reckless driving.
Marissa Shantlle Bond - disturbance of family.
Larry E. Duncan - domestic violence (simple).
Abram Wade Franklin - domestic violence (simple).
Anfonnichio S. Jones - possession of controlled substance, operation of vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition.
Ira Michael Martin - possession of a controlled substance (four counts).
Ryan Outlaw - foreign warrant.
Prentella Shantrell Patton - malicious mischief.
Monique Thomas - domestic violence (simple).
Kiana Young - hindering prosecution.
Petal Police:
Jermarlo Davenport Jr. - child neglect.
Madari Inturbide - DUI (1st offense), open container.
Michael Andrew Rahaim - warrant.
Misty Dawn Wedgeworth - disturbance of the family.
Micah Williams - disturbance of the family.
Lamar County:
Anthony Jerberal Bolton - hold for other agency, burglary (commercial), armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jerome Martell Franklin - possession with intent to distribute.
Joseph Lee Strickland - burglary (dwelling), shoplifting, simple assault, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), disorderly conduct (disruption of a business).
Garvis Walker Jr. - possession of controlled substance.
City of Purvis:
Colby Harold Hickman - DUI (1st offense), reckless driving.
Forrest General Hospital:
Michael M. Alvardo - disorderly conduct.
MS Dept. of Corrections:
Jeannie Lynn Ford - probation violation.
Rishard Mcbride - probation violation.
James Michael Sumrall - probation violation.