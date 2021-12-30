Jail dockets for Forrest and Lamar counties are provided to the Pine Belt News as a public records service. Arrest records are current for the week prior to publication.

Hattiesburg Police:

Jordan Adams - sale, manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; sale of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church or park.

Jermaine Jamal Boone - DUI (3rd offense).

Ty’Qwuan Boothe - possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Gerald Burton - possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

Gerald Allen Burton - trespassing.

Angela Davis - forgery (two counts).

Jonathan Dean - possession of a controlled substance.

Gloria Christian Garraway - possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffrie Gibson - speeding, no drivers license, no insurance, domestic violence (simple), DUI (1st offense), requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license.

Kelcey Louise Gray - careless driving, no drivers license, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Tommy Jurado Hinton - DUI (1st offense), malicious mischief, trespassing.

Lemanul Jackson - simple assault, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Alton Jefferson - possession of stolen firearm.

Christopher Lee Jones - possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), resisting arrest.

Raytrell Jones - sale, manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; sale of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church or park; possession of a stolen firearm.

Matthew Junior Kelly - abusive calles to 911.

Anntionette Marie Keyes - forgery.

Dustin Shelby Lefors - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Johnny Lee Maye - possession of paraphernalia, foreign warrant.

John Darrell Mayo - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Michael Mcgill - trafficking controlled substance.

Cedrick Jevar Miller - abusing policemen, no drivers license, eluding law enforcement, simple assault on an officer (two counts), possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Tahji Norwood - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Deshawndrick Armeing Rawls - accessory before/after the fact.

Brian Rice - possession of a controlled substance; controlled substance enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm; sale of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church or park; disorderly conduct (failure to comply); resisting arrest; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Quamaine Treshawn Robinson - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Antonio Deshawn Virgil - sale, manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; sale of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church or park.

Melvin Warner - possession of a controlled substance.

Chris Wright - contempt of court.

Jada Meahjelatina Wyatt - possession of marijuana.

Jevon Veshawn Wyatt - possession of marijuana, controlled substance enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm.

Erik Yarborough - sale, manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church or park.

Terrance Young - sale, manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church or park.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Tyler Berry - reckless driving.

Marissa Shantlle Bond - disturbance of family.

Larry E. Duncan - domestic violence (simple).

Abram Wade Franklin - domestic violence (simple).

Anfonnichio S. Jones - possession of controlled substance, operation of vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition.

Ira Michael Martin - possession of a controlled substance (four counts).

Ryan Outlaw - foreign warrant.

Prentella Shantrell Patton - malicious mischief.

Monique Thomas - domestic violence (simple).

Kiana Young - hindering prosecution.

Petal Police:

Jermarlo Davenport Jr. - child neglect.

Madari Inturbide - DUI (1st offense), open container.

Michael Andrew Rahaim - warrant.

Misty Dawn Wedgeworth - disturbance of the family.

Micah Williams - disturbance of the family.

Lamar County:

Anthony Jerberal Bolton - hold for other agency, burglary (commercial), armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jerome Martell Franklin - possession with intent to distribute.

Joseph Lee Strickland - burglary (dwelling), shoplifting, simple assault, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), disorderly conduct (disruption of a business).

Garvis Walker Jr. - possession of controlled substance.

City of Purvis:

Colby Harold Hickman - DUI (1st offense), reckless driving.

Forrest General Hospital:

Michael M. Alvardo - disorderly conduct.

MS Dept. of Corrections:

Jeannie Lynn Ford - probation violation.

Rishard Mcbride - probation violation.

James Michael Sumrall - probation violation.