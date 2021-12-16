Hattiesburg Police have formally charged two individuals in connection to an October shooting that injured one person in the Hub City.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a 16-year-old, male juvenile, in Harrison County, on an active warrant for aggravated assault in connection to the Oct. shooting. He has been transported back to Forrest County.

Shortly after that, Deshaundrick Rawls, 18, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to authorities, on an active warrant for one count of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

The incident occurred on Oct. 26, 2021, in the 100 block of Plantation Place Apartments, and a male received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.

Both individuals have been formally charged and booked into the Forrest County Jail.