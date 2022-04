Hattiesburg police have charged an individual in connection to a stolen catalytic converter.

Stevie Stoudenmier, 37, of Gulfport, has been charged with one count of malicious mischief in connection to a catalytic converter that was stolen from the 2700 block of Edwards Street on April 10, 2022.

Stoudenmier was arrested by Gulfport police and transported to Forrest County, where he is facing additional charges from other jurisdictions.

He is currently booked in the Forrest County Jail.