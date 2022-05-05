On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Barkley Road around 1:30 a.m.

As officers were arriving on scene, they located two individuals a short distance down the road fleeing from their wrecked vehicle, and took them into custody.

There were no injuries in the shooting, and the individuals involved are known acquaintances.

Elijah Walker, 20, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and three counts of aggravated assault.

Derrek Hendrix, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and three counts of aggravated assault.

Both individuals have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.