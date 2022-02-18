On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, Hattiesburg Police arrested two convicted felons in possession of weapons, in two different incidents.

James Green III, 48, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Mable Street, after a traffic stop, and was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Officers seized a handgun during the arrest.

Anthony McCarty, 38, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 5 p.m. in the 6400 block of Highway 49, after a traffic stop, and was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Officers seized a large knife during the arrest.

Green and McCarty were booked into the Forrest County Jail.