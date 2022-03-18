On Friday, March 18, 2022, Hattiesburg police, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Mississippi Department of Corrections apprehended a suspect from a morning shooting in the Hub City.

Eddie Williams, 29, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a home on South Chancellor without incident, in connection to a domestic-related shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Country Club Road.

Williams has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, and will be booked in the Forrest County Jail.