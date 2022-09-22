Michael Garrett, the former executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis who recently was arrested on prostitution and drug charges, has been released from jail on bond with the stipulation that he enters a certified rehabilitation facility, among other conditions.

According to documents from Marion County Circuit Court dated September 21, Judge Anthony Mozingo set forth the terms for Garrett, who was arrested on September 15 by officers from the Columbia Police Department. Garrett was charged with two counts of possession of Schedule I-II Drug (.1 gram to less than 2 grams) and one count of procuring prostitution.

In addition to entering rehab, Garrett also must adhere to the following conditions:

To remain in that facility until he completes short-term treatment protocol;

To remain at all times in the facility until completion of the program. If Garrett fails to remain in treatment for any reason or is terminated by the facility, his bond will be revoked;

Upon completion of treatment, Garrett must notify the court and report for a formal bond hearing;

To have no unsupervised telephonic communications or Internet access while at the rehab facility, nor communication or contact with any minors or anyone who has ever been affiliated with Homes of Hope;

To commit no offense against the laws of Mississippi or the laws of the United States;

To consume no alcohol or illegal substances while out on bail, now have any alcohol, illegal substances or pornographic material in his possession.

Garrett, who is represented by attorneys Tangi A. Carter and Leigh Berry, originally had his bond set at $3,000 for the first drug charge, $1,000 for the prostitution charge and $8,000 for the second drug charge. He initially bonded out on September 16, but his bond was revoked and he was returned to jail after it he was deemed a safety risk to himself.

On the same day Garrett bonded out, officials from Homes of Hope for Children made a Facebook post saying Garrett had been terminated from the organization, and the board of directors had assumed full control of the ministry. Board member Richard Giannini was then appointed as interim executive director.

“We can assure the public and all those who have a special interest in children’s ministry that there is no indication of any harm to the health, safety, and welfare of the children in our care,” the post stated. “We are a Christ-centered ministry, and we really need the thoughts, prayers, and support of everyone in our community as we move forward.”

Homes of Hope for Children provides homes for children in crisis throughout Mississippi. Its Transitional Living Program serves young adults who have graduated from high school, and consists of two apartments on the campus, which can house a total of 12 young adults.

The home’s website states that Garrett began talks for the site in 2006 before purchasing 42 acres of land in Purvis on which to build the facility. Land development and infrastructure was completed in 2008, and in 2010, staffed opened the Dearman Cottage for seven boys.

The Hope Haven Cottage for seven girls was opened in 2011, followed by the completion of the Asbury Administration and Counseling building in 2013.

The Fenton Cottage for boys was opened in 2016, two years before the opening of Hatten Cottage for seven more children and the completion of the Asbury Transitional Program Duplex.