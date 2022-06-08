The four male juveniles who escaped from the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center have all been apprehended and returned to the center.

Kent Banks, public information officer with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said the four juveniles escaped the facility in the early morning hours of June 11. Shortly thereafter, one of the juveniles was found by officers of the Petal Police Department and taken into custody.

At about 5:26 a.m. on June 11, two more of the juveniles were apprehended by Forrest County deputies, with assistance from the Hattiesburg Police Department. About two hours later, the last juvenile was located and returned to the detention facility.

“As this is still an ongoing investigation involving juveniles there will be no further information released regarding this event at this time,” Banks said.

Law enforcement officials are prohibited by law to release names or pictures of juveniles.