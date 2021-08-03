Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for August 03, 2021:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2020-CA-00788-COA

Omar Ali Rahman v. John Joseph Lyons; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:18-cv-00080; Ruling Date: 04/29/2020; Ruling Judge: Cynthia Brewer; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Appeal Dismissed in Part. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2018-CA-00778-COA

Darwin Marquel Wells, Jr. a/k/a Darwin Marquel Wells v. State of Mississippi; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2008-11,329(3); Ruling Date: 05/14/2018; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., would grant. Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2018-CA-01355-COA

Joshua Charles Miller a/k/a Joshua Miller v. State of Mississippi; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37CI1:15-cv-00194-PH; Ruling Date: 08/02/2018; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., would grant. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2018-KA-01696-COA

Bobby Kidder v. State of Mississippi; Quitman Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0002; Ruling Date: 10/25/2018; Ruling Judge: Linda Coleman; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2019-KA-01273-COA

Mohamed Mohamed a/k/a Mohamed Anagi Mohamed v. State of Mississippi; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2016-0096CR; Ruling Date: 08/08/2019; Ruling Judge: W. Hines; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2019-KA-01617-COA

Fredrick Eugene Bliss a/k/a Fredrick E. Bliss a/k/a Fredrick Bliss a/k/a Frederick Eugene Bliss v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: B2402-16-132; Ruling Date: 10/25/2017; Ruling Judge: Christopher Schmidt; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Westbrooks, J., would grant. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00033-COA

Abdulkhaliq Mohammed Murshid a/k/a Andy v. State of Mississippi; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 136-19; Ruling Date: 11/25/2019; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Disposition: The motions for rehearing filed by Abdulkhaliq Mohammed Murshid pro se and by counsel for Abdulkhaliq Mohammed Murshid are denied.