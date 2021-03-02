Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for March 09, 2021:

Mississippi Court of Appeals March 09, 2021

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2019-CA-01237-COA

- Edward A. Hendricks, Individually, as Executor of the Estate and on behalf of all Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Mary Lee Hendricks, Deceased v. Joseph F. Roberts, M.D., Individually and d/b/a Joseph F. Roberts, M.D., P.A.; Grenada Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2014-339-W-L; Ruling Date: 05/10/2019; Ruling Judge: Joseph Loper, Jr.; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2019-KA-01744-COA

- James Green v. State of Mississippi; Bolivar Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 2018-003-CR1; Ruling Date: 10/21/2019; Ruling Judge: Albert Smith, III; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Bolivar County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Carlton, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-KA-00102-COA

- Jason D. Stevens a/k/a Jason Daniel Stevens a/k/a Jason Stevens v. State of Mississippi; Neshoba Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-CR-080-NS-CC; Ruling Date: 11/19/2019; Ruling Judge: Christopher Collins; Majority Opinion: J. Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Neshoba County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and Westbrooks, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Carlton, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CP-00223-COA

- Lionel Mannly Arnold a/k/a Lionel Arnold a/k/a Unique v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:19-cv-00276-JA; Ruling Date: 01/09/2020; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: J. Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Madison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CA-00513-COA

- James Alan Siders v. Jane Zickler; Lamar Chancery Court; LC Case #: 37CH1:03-cv-00256-G; Ruling Date: 03/06/2020; Ruling Judge: Deborah Gambrell; Majority Opinion: J. Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2019-CP-00205-COA

- Timothy Gene Pryer a/k/a Tim a/k/a Timothy Pryer a/k/a Timothy G. Pryer v. Carol Gates, in her Official Capacity as Circuit Clerk of Itawamba County, and Chris Dickinson, in his Official Capacity as Itawamba County Sheriff; Itawamba Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV17-049-PI; Ruling Date: 05/26/2018; Ruling Judge: Lee Howard; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Reversed, Rendered, and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2019-CP-01567-COA

- Gary Hunt v. State of Mississippi; Leflore Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0052-CICI; Ruling Date: 08/30/2019; Ruling Judge: W. Hines; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Leflore County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

EN BANC

2018-CT-01725-COA

- Bruce Evans Cobb and Ronald Zachary Cobb v. Daphne Cobb; Harrison Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CH1:13-cv-01895-JP; Ruling Date: 10/24/2018; Ruling Judge: James Persons; Disposition: The appellee's motion for appellate attorney's fees and expenses is denied. Order entered 03/04/2021.

EN BANC

2019-CP-00785-COA

- Michael Anthony McDade a/k/a Michael A. McDade v. State of Mississippi; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-CV-121(c); Ruling Date: 04/02/2019; Ruling Judge: Robert Bailey; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

X 2019-CA-01045-COA

- Vicki L. Currie, Individually and as Executrix of the Estate of Charles Michael "Mike" Currie, and Currie Family Holdings v. Curtis Edward "Eddie" McNeal, Carrie Beth Randall, McNeal & Randall, a Private Wealth Advisory Practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. and RiverSource Life Insurance Company; Lee Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV15-106 (PF) L; Ruling Date: 05/22/2019; Ruling Judge: Paul Funderburk; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Barnes, C.J., and Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01487-COA

- Marcus McGrew v. Valerie McGrew; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:16-cv-00689-CS; Ruling Date: 03/05/2019; Ruling Judge: Michael Smith; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-TS-01235-COA

- Christopher Benoman a/k/a Christopher Deshone Benoman a/k/a Christopher Deshane Benoman a/k/a Christopher D. Benoman v. State of Mississippi; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-CV-096(BB); Ruling Date: 08/10/2020; Ruling Judge: Robert Bailey; Disposition: This appeal is dismissed as untimely filed. Any remaining costs of this appeal are assessed to Lauderdale County. Order entered 03/04/2021.

EN BANC

2020-WC-01388-COA

- Sabrina L. Doukas v. Kiln Self Storage and Farmers Insurance Exchange; LC Case #: 1603555-P- 7941; Ruling Date: 12/07/2020; Disposition: The appellees' motion to dismiss this appeal for lack of a final judgment should be and hereby is granted. All costs of this appeal are assessed to the appellant. Order entered 03/04/2021.