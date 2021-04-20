Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for April 20, 2021:

Mississippi Court of Appeals

April 20, 2021

Smith, Joel, J. X 2019-KA-01649-COA

- Jermie Jackson v. State of Mississippi; Montgomery Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0016CR; Ruling Date: 10/16/2019; Ruling Judge: Joseph Loper, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Montgomery County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Smith, Joel, J. X 2020-KA-00033-COA

- Abdulkhaliq Mohammed Murshid a/k/a Andy v. State of Mississippi; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 136-19; Ruling Date: 11/25/2019; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J. X 2019-KA-01137-COA

- Thomas Baker a/k/a Thomas Earl Baker a/k/a Muscle Man v. State of Mississippi; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0008; Ruling Date: 06/20/2019; Ruling Judge: Linda Coleman; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Tunica County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J. XX 2018-KA-01696-COA

- Bobby Kidder v. State of Mississippi; Quitman Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0002; Ruling Date: 10/25/2018; Ruling Judge: Linda Coleman; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Greenlee, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Barnes, C.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Specially Concurring Opinion: J. Wilson, P.J. Votes: Greenlee, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Join This Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J. XX 2019-KA-01273-COA

- Mohamed Mohamed a/k/a Mohamed Anagi Mohamed v. State of Mississippi; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2016-0096CR; Ruling Date: 08/08/2019; Ruling Judge: W. Hines; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC 2019-CA-00880-COA

- J. Larry Buffington v. State of Mississippi; Smith Chancery Court; LC Case #: 65CH1:09-cv-00188-DS; Ruling Date: 05/09/2019; Ruling Judge: David Shoemake; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC 2019-KA-01007-COA

- Lavar Williams a/k/a Lavar D. Williams a/k/a Lavar Daunte Williams a/k/a Boo Love v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0305; Ruling Date: 06/18/2019; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC 2019-KA-01133-COA

- Mario Franklin, III a/k/a Mario Franklin v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0021; Ruling Date: 06/19/2019; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC 2019-CA-01512-COA

- Donna Sturkin and Vicky Patrick v. Mississippi Association of Supervisors, Inc.; Scott Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-CV-032-SC-CC; Ruling Date: 09/09/2019; Ruling Judge: Christopher Collins; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., and Greenlee, J., would grant. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.