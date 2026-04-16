Cosmic justice is a rare byproduct of legal justice. This week, I traveled to McComb for a civil trial. For almost 35 years, I have advocated for plaintiffs and defendants in front of juries and judges. Hundreds of trials later, one stands out above the others. The circumstances are so unique and implausible that I might not believe the story but for my presence in the courtroom.

In 1991, I worked as a law clerk for a federal judge, Henry Wingate. In a downtown Jackson courtroom, he presided over a product liability case in which a person had bought a small oven and suffered serious burns. My recollection is that she purchased the new item from a Roses department store. She went home with the appliance in the box and unpacked it, plugged in the cord, and then powered on the oven. Almost immediately, the equipment malfunctioned by making a loud noise followed by reverberations, and then an explosion. Standing in the kitchen, and before she could get away, a miniature fireworks display illuminated the room. The poor woman felt a sudden burning sensation on her arms as she tried to belatedly jump through billowing smoke. When the vapors cleared, second degree burns covered portions of the lady’s body. Fire singed hair and charred clothing remained after the horrific blast.

The burned woman’s slick lawyer stood before the impaneled jurors. Double-breasted suit, gold cuff links, and preacher hair completed the cartoonish man. He began to question the uninterested citizens who seemed mildly bemused by the performative attorney. When asked if anyone knew his client or had knowledge of the incident, the jurors responded with blank stares. The lawyer gently touched his pocket square once, signaling he planned to remove the cloth when his crocodile tears would later form on cue. Everything appeared to be going as planned.

Then, before jury selection ended, the large mahogany courtroom doors opened. A U.S. marshal walked in the room, followed by ten or so bewildered people. They were leftovers from Judge Tom Lee’s court, marching single file into Judge Wingate’s chambers to increase his jury pool. The perfect flow and rhythm of the unfolding scene had been interrupted. The hypnotic cadence of the injured woman’s lawyer had lost its allure. The eyes of the jurors were no longer transfixed on the litigator’s seersucker suit. They all shifted their gaze to the judge who politely told the newcomers to take a seat.

Then, the judge seized control of jury selection and asked the Johnny-come-latelys if they knew the plaintiff. A repeat question from before with similar dead silence. But, seconds later, a hand slowly rose. The last person to shuffle in the room stood up, and a deputy clerk handed the diminutive woman a microphone.

The judge asked, “Do you know the plaintiff?” She answered, “I sure do. I bought that oven when it was brand new. I sold it to her (pointing to the plaintiff) because it was on the blink.” Gasps were audible in the courtroom. I looked at the attorney for the injured lady and saw his face turn red. Before the judge could investigate more, the lawyer exclaimed, “Your honor, at this time, I move to withdraw from representing my client.” The judge then said, “Sounds more like you made a motion to disappear,” as laughter erupted in the stunned audience.

The case ended abruptly that day. I never heard what became of the lady who had perpetrated a fraud on the court. But I did learn one big lesson. Justice rolls and flows from well beyond any laws made by man.