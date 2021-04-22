Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt hosted our 4th Annual Habitat “Fore” Humanity Charity Golf Tournament. The charity event took place on March 26, at The Hattiesburg Country Club.

We hosted 200 golfers from around the Great State of Mississippi.

Breakfast was sponsored by J&J’s produce, and lunch was sponsored by Half Shell Oyster House, on behalf of Forrest General Hospital.

In addition, Pine Belt Habitat hosted a Silent Auction for participants, wherein we raised close to $3,000!

Pine Belt Habitat partnered with several community partners like, The First Bank, Anderson Designs, Keesler Federal Credit Union, Howard Industries, Mar-Jac, The Allstate Foundation, Trustmark Bank, BancorpSouth and many more.

Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt met and exceeded our goal of over $30,000! We could not have done this without support from our local Community Partners!

While in the midst of a pandemic, the pine belt area assisted Habitat in its mission of empowering families with a life-changing opportunity to own a decent house they can call home.

Pine Belt Habitat currently has one active construction project down in the Palmer’s Crossing Community, and we are looking to introduce one new homeowner by the end of 2021!

Every dollar raised will be used to serve more families with affordable housing solutions across our four service counties of Forrest, Lamar, Jones and Marion.

Please follow us on Facebook: @pinebelthabitat or visit the website: fb.me/e/1rn5utKg5.