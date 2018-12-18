Christmas Services in the PineBelt

Christmas Services in the PineBeltBy STAFF REPORTS,
- 28 reads
Tue, 12/18/2018 - 3:40pm
- Heritage United Methodist Church will have a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. The church is located at 3 Barracuda Drive in Hattiesburg.
- Parkway Heights United Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Services will be held at 4 and 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, in the sanctuary.
- St. Fabian Catholic Church will hold its Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at Oak Grove High School Performing Arts Center. A Christmas Day Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at Benedict Day School.
- Calvary Baptist Chuch presents Christmas Eve Carols and Communion Service at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24. The church is located at 3139 Oak Grove Rd Hattiesburg.
- Calvary Baptist Church in Petal will hold at Christmas Candle Light Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 23. The church is located at 1123 MS 42 East, Petal.
- Main Street United Methodist Church provides lunch on Christmas Day to Hub City neighbors whom do not have friends or family with which to celebrate. Each year more than 300 meals are served and or delivered to folks in our community. If you would like to be apart of this incredible endeavor on Christmas Day please email Jeremy@mstreetumc.org
- First Baptist Church Sumrall will hold a Christmas Eve service from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 24 in the church sanctuary. The church is located at 169 Center Ave., Sumrall.
- Sumrall First United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 145 Center Ave., Sumrall
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church will have Christmas Eve Mass at 4 and 6 p.m. and midnight Dec. 24. Carols begin at 11 p.m. Christmas Day services at 8 and 10:15 a.m. The church is located on Fourth Street in Hattiesburg.
- Sacred Heart will observe Mass/Holy Rosary from 5:30-6:30 Tuesday, Dec. 25.
- Main Street Baptist Church will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 24, at the church. The church is located at 11 Main St. Blvd, Hattiesburg, behind Krispy Kreme.
- VENTURE CHURCH Christmas is the great speed bump to the world. In a season full of parties to attend, gifts to buy, plans to make, we are reminded that God sent love in the form of a baby. This Christmas, take an hour to slow down and ponder the life-changing love of God when you join us for “Christmas at Venture.” There will be special activities for you and your family to enjoy in the atrium before each experience. If Christmas at Venture will be your first time to visit us, you are probably wondering what to wear. You'll see everything from super-casual to work uniforms to holiday attire. So, come as comfortable or as festive as you like - all are welcomed. Also, if this will be your first time to visit Venture, please look for the blue tent in the atrium. We will have a free gift just for you!
- THE LINCOLN ROAD CAMPUS
- • Sunday, Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.
- • Monday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.
- THE HUNT CLUB CAMPUS
- • Sunday, Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.
- • Monday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.
- LIVE AT CHURCH ONLINE
- • Sunday, Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.
- • Monday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.
- THE LINCOLN ROAD CAMPUS
- Macedonia Baptist Church will host Christmas by Candlelight at 6 p.m. Dec 23. The church is located at 609 Macedonia Road, Petal.
- Saint John's Lutheran Church will host its Christmas program, The “Best” Christmas Carol Ever – for all ages during the normal 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 23. A Birthday Party for Jesus will follow. The church is located at 2001 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg.
- Asbury United Methodist Church will host Christmas Eve by Candlelight at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. The services will end in silence and candlelight. The church is located at 1331 Hwy 42, Petal.
- First Presbyterian Church will host a Christmas Eve Communion Service front 5-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. The church is located at 4901 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg.
- Purvis United Methodist Church will have Come-and-Go Communion from 5-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, in the church sanctuary. From 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, there will be a Christmas Service. The church is located at 206 Mitchell Ave., Purvis.
- West Point Baptist Church will have a special Christmas service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 23. The church is located at 184 Hartfield Road, Hattiesburg.
- Petal First Baptist Church will have a Candlelight Christmas service at 10:30 Sunday, Dec. 23, in the church sanctuary. The church is located at 992 Hwy. 42, Petal.
- Temple Baptist Church will host a Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Join them for this candlelight service as they observe the Lord’s Supper and sing Christmas carols as a church family.