Forrest County has received a landscaping grant for tree planting and beautification throughout the county. The projects include landscaping the newly built Sheeplo Community Center and other areas throughout the county. As part of this project a Forrest County site will become the first certified county arboretum along the MS Arboretum Trail. The Mississippi Urban Forest Council has partnered with America in Bloom and Canadian Railroad to bring this project to the city.

Vice-President of the Board of Supervisors, Roderick Woullard stated he is excited about these projects and the difference they will make in the community. He added that beautification is a focus of the board and that grants like this one complement their vision. The County hosted a sign installation event at the Sheeplo Community Center entrance on April 20, 2021. Along with the sign installation—the county held a building dedication for the newly constructed community center.

“These types of activities are significant improvements to the community. The social impact of green space, trees and gardens can be particularly pronounced when public spaces are transformed into places of beauty that foster safe places for neighborhood interaction, economic and property value enhancement, and improves the lives of those that live in or visit the community. This partnership is a good example of how collaboration between private, municipal and nonprofit can accomplish improvements for all Mississippi communities,” said Donna Yowell, executive director of the MUFC.

The Mississippi Urban Forest Council is Mississippi’s only statewide nonprofit that works with communities and local groups to improve quality of life and support strong communities for economic success on a local level. The organization was recently recognized by the MS Business Journal as one of Mississippi’s best nonprofits. These projects will be part of a series of Arboretums in the state and these cities will become part of the Mississippi Arboretum Trail. Those wishing to participate with MUFC should call (601) 672-0755 to volunteer in one of 14 communities.

According to the MUFC, trees enhance property values, improve the look and feel of commercial areas and can even help reduce crime. The Mississippi Urban Forest Council and its’ volunteers, the Urban Forest Masters, have planted over 379,000 trees and donated over 3 million flower bulbs in Mississippi since 2010. For more information on Mississippi programs visit our web site at www.msurbanforest.com .

The Canadian National Railroad Company (CN) is a true backbone of the economy, transporting approximately C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors that range from resource products and manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network spanning Canada and mid-America. CN, along with its operating railway subsidiaries—serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Montreal, New Orleans, Mobile and Jackson with connections to all points in North America. For more information see www.cnfromthegroundup.ca.

America in Bloom envisions communities across the country as welcoming and vibrant places to live, work and play – benefiting from colorful plants and trees, enjoying clean environments, celebrating heritage and planting pride through volunteerism. America In Bloom promotes nationwide beautification through education and community involvement by encouraging the use of flowers, plants, trees and other environmental and lifestyle enhancements. America in Bloom is an independent non-profit 501©3 organization and contributions to AIB are tax deductible. www.americainbloom.org.

For more details on the grant program, please check www.AmericaInBloom.org/CN.