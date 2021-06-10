Starting Monday, June 7, the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation began selling tickets for a chance to win a 2021 fully loaded Toyota Highlander XSE.

Tickets are $75 each, and only 1,400 tickets will be sold.

The drawing for the lucky ticket will be at 6p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Toyota of Hattiesburg (6461 U.S. 98).

Proceeds from this year’s “Win This Car” will benefit addiction treatment and recovery at Pine Grove Behavioral Addiction and Rehabilitation Services.

“It’s a brand new year, and we want to put someone in the driver’s seat as they continue to move forward in 2021,” said Martha Dearman, FGH Foundation executive director. “Charitable support always has, and always will be, vital to assuring that our community continues to have access to the very best healthcare services, technology, and programs available.”

There are several ways to purchase tickets. Participants may use a credit card to order tickets by calling the Foundation at 601-288-4396 or going online: FGHFoundation.com.

They can also download the order form from the Foundation website and mail the completed form with $75 payment to Forrest General Healthcare Foundation (P.O. Box 19010, Hattiesburg, MS 39404-9010).

Tickets are also on sale in the Foundation office at 125 S. 28th Ave., Suite 149 (Hattiesburg).

The deadline for purchasing tickets is 4 p.m. on Friday, August 20.

For a full list of terms and conditions visit: forresthealth.org/winthiscar.