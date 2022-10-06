The Bug Campaign is ‘biting back,’ against bug-borne* illnesses by providing information on how to avoid them. The organization will host two back-to-back educational events at the Hattiesburg YMCA (3719 Veterans Memorial Drive), on October 13, 2022. The Bug Campaign is a local non-profit organization that exists to help underserved families understand and avoid the devastating effects of vector-borne illnesses (illnesses spread by bugs and other pests). Both events are free to the public.

At 4:00 p.m., the Honorable Carol Jones-Russell will preside over a mock trial; the defendant, a mosquito, will offer defense against “the charges,” spreading illness to Pine Belt families. The trial offers a fun opportunity for children to learn about these diseases and how to protect themselves. Immediately following the trial, at 6:00 pm, Michael Marks, president of the YMCA Board of Directors, will lead a conversation with families on signs and symptoms and disease prevention.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, an infectious disease clinician, educator and Dean of the John D. Bower School of Population Health at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, cautions that, “Two imminent threats contribute to the growth of these vector-borne illnesses: one is climate change, including the destruction of environmental safeguards such as rain forests, and the other is the lack of public information about how to guard against these infections.”

Dobbs’ comments were echoed by Nkrumah Frazier, an environmental biologist and vice chair of the Mississippi Chapter of the Sierra Club.

"As we become aware of some of the more obvious impacts of climate change and environmental determents including dramatic flooding, fires, and increased storms, we must also acknowledge that there are many additional underlying issues, such as vector-borne viruses, impacting our planet's health and ours," said Frazier.

Vector-borne diseases, ‘bug diseases’, are most often transmitted by the bite of a mosquito, tick or other insect. They pose a significant threat to humans and domestic/farm animals.

“Scientists have noticed increased numbers of insect and 'bug' creatures that can carry viruses, bacteria, and parasites that can cause serious illness and even death. We want to bring attention not only to the resulting diseases, but also how to contain the transmission and infection of people and domestic animals,” said Sandra Jordon, executive director, The Bug Campaign.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, West Nile, Zika, and dengue viruses are among the most common vector-borne pathogens in the United States. West Nile Virus, which is transmitted via mosquito bite, can result in long-term neurological changes such as depression, memory loss, and motor dysfunction. These infections, endemic in other parts of the world, are increasingly infecting families and children here in our communities, and yet, they are mostly ignored.

“For the residents of a community to be healthy, the entire community must be engaged toward that goal. That means that information about illnesses must be acknowledged, learned, and shared, particularly in marginalized and minoritized neighborhoods impacted by social determinants of health, the factors that contribute to health inequities. These ‘bug’ diseases are becoming more frequent in our nation, and we must each do our part to ensure that our families and neighbors are informed and protected,” said Vickie Blakely Reed, health educator.

These vector-borne pathogens pose a significant threat to children. West Nile virus is unlikely to manifest in severe symptoms in children, yet children are 4.5 times more likely to contract the illness (A. Desiree LaBeaud, 2009). While scientists continue to study Zika virus, it is known to cause a unique set of birth defects, known as congenital Zika syndrome, in babies who were infected in utero. Due to the breadth of issues that develop as they grow, babies infected with Zika virus require specialized care from several types of healthcare providers. These are among a myriad of children’s health concerns caused by vector-borne illnesses, and with these in mind, The Bug Campaign strives to educate children and build positive habits that may last well into adulthood.

"As the Judge for Forrest County Youth Court, I clearly have an interest in children both learning about our justice and court system as well as the steps to take to be healthy and safe. We are focusing on infections that children can get from merely going outside to play if they are bitten by a mosquito or tick. So, the best way we could provide information was to combine health and the court system by putting the offending mosquito on trial. We are very hopeful that the kids learn while having fun, the best way to learn," said Carol Jones-Russell.

This event is presented by The Family Y, Forrest County Youth Court, Habitat for Humanity, and The Bug Campaign, with special thanks to sponsors: Spartan Mosquito, Keesler Federal Credit Union, The First Bank, SumaGrow Biosoil, VitaBug, Domino’s, Hattiesburg Coca Cola, and WJMG. The Bug Campaign is affiliated with the Pinebelt Foundation.

For additional information about The Bug Campaign or the two upcoming events, email Sandra Jordan, executive director, at thebugcampaign@gmail.com.

*While the term “bug” is not the scientific nomenclature for all invertebrates and vectors, it is useful terminology for public conversations.