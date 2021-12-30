Sheriff Charlie Sims, along with members of the FCSO attended the graduation ceremony of the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute (SRPSI) at Camp Shelby on Dec. 16.

FCSO Deputy Avery Hatten successfully completed the Basic Law Enforcement Training Class #2021-04. The guest speaker at the ceremony was Chief Mark Ballard, from the Starkville Police Department.

“It is not an easy task to be a certified law enforcement officer in the State of Mississippi. I am immensely proud of Deputy Hatten and his commitment to the people of Forrest County,” said Sheriff Sims.

The SRPSI academy runs for 11 weeks, with 480 hours of mandatory training. In all, forty-two officer trainees started this class and only thirty-two graduated.

All law enforcement officers are required to complete basic law enforcement standards to become certified by the State of Mississippi. Upon certification, officers may work full time for any law enforcement agency in the state.