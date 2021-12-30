Pearl River Community College is unveiling The Wildcat Hub, a new help center located on the Poplarville campus in Spring 2022 that will serve all of PRCC’s campuses. The new addition is focused on providing excellent customer service and knowledgeable troubleshooting as an extension of the “Happy to Help!” campaign that launched in August.

The Wildcat Hub will be committed to guiding the path for students and prospective students to become the best Wildcats they can be. This guidance will include answering questions and offering advice. This may range from how to apply to college all the way through how to graduate, in one central location. Covid questions, tracking and resources will also be handled through The Wildcat Hub.

“The pandemic has created an increase in questions and concerns from our students, parents, community members and employees,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management and Business Services Candace Harper. “We believe that having the right communication method and information tools in place will help facilitate a seamless overall service experience.

The Wildcat Hub will assist students, parents, and community members across all campuses. Throughout a student’s entire journey at PRCC, we now have resources in place to ensure that PRCC offers the best customer service experience. We are taking a different approach to illustrate ways we can enhance student satisfaction by not only meeting, but exceeding their expectations.”

The physical center is currently under construction in Crosby Hall across from the cafeteria. Customer service agents will be on hand for walk-up help, phone calls, emails or chat via the prcc.edu website.

To best meet the needs of students, The Wildcat Hub will offer extended hours, including nights and weekends. Official Spring 2022 hours will be released once the Wildcat Hub is complete and fully operational; ideally by February 2022.

“PRCC's administration has had a long outstanding goal of creating a central location to answer questions and provide assistance to current and prospective students,” said Hannah Miller and Amanda Brumfield, supervisors of The Wildcat Hub. “We are excited to be part of this new opportunity and to not only help realize the goal, but also to serve our students one-on-one. Our team is ready and happy to help our students be the best they can be at PRCC!”

Representatives from PRCC’s Wildcat Hub will be available during holiday closures to provide support and answer questions. Those needing to reach PRCC can email wildcathub@prcc.edu or leave a message in our live chat box. Emails and messages will be returned within 72 hours.