The Star-Spangled Celebration on the River will take place Friday, July 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Hattiesburg’s Chain Park and Petal River Park, complete with a 9 p.m. fireworks display over the Leaf River. The celebration is family-friendly for residents and visitors of both Hattiesburg and Petal. Live music, activities, a kids’ zone, and a range of food vendors will be on both sides of the Leaf River.

Admission to the event is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit back and enjoy the festivities. Pets, glass, tents, and personal fireworks (including sparklers) are not permitted at this event. Parking onsite is limited, but offsite parking with shuttle service will be available.