The Museum of Art in The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Performing and Visual Arts has announced a call for entries for its 2021 National Juried Painting Exhibition. Artists from across the country are invited to submit original works created within the past five years. Works in any painting medium - including oil, acrylic, watercolor, gouache and all forms of representational and non-representational paintings - are eligible.

The 2021 National Juried Painting Exhibition will include a gallery exhibition, an awards ceremony and a juror’s lecture. The exhibition is presented in part by the generous support of Partners for the Arts.

“The 2019 National Juried Painting Exhibition, juried by Philadelphia painter Bill Scott, was one of our blockbuster events, as it featured a stunning array of paintings by 46 artists selected from entries from across the country,” said Mark Rigsby, Museum Director and associate professor of Art and Design.

“This year, as we celebrate the vitality and breadth of practice within contemporary painting across the country, we are thrilled to welcome renowned juror and visiting artist Susan Palmisano,” he added.

Susan Palmisano’s paintings have been in more than seventy national and international exhibitions. Her works were recently exhibited at the Limner Gallery in New York, the University of Southern Miss, the Manifest 9th International Paint Annual Exhibition-in-Print, the Women’s Caucus for the Arts in Washington DC, the Gallery 263 in Cambridge, Massachusets, the Cooley Gallery in Leesburg, Virginia and the Westmoreland Museum of Art in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, to name a few.

In addition to her exhibits, Palmisano has been a visiting professor at Ganesha University in Singaraja, Bali; Petra Christian University in Surabaya, Java; Wenzhou University in China; University of Opole, Poland and the Institute of Art of Zagreb, Croatia.

Palmisano earned her M.F.A. in Painting from the University of Cincinnati and her B.F.A. in Painting from the University of Dayton, where she graduated summa cum laude. In addition, Palmisano holds the title of professor emeritus from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

This national juried exhibition is open to all U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older. Entries must have been completed within the last five years. Works in any painting medium (oil, acrylic, watercolor, gouache, etc.), and all forms of representational and non-representational painting are eligible. Entries must not exceed 60 x 72 inches and should weigh no more than 30 lbs. Current U.S.M. students, faculty and staff are not eligible to apply.

The deadline for the call for entry is August 1, 2021. For more information regarding eligibility and specifications, visit usm.edu/spva.