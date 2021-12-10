University Baptist Church will be hosting its annual Blue Christmas Service on Sunday, December 12 at 5:30pm.

This service is for all those in the community for whom Christmas isn't always the happiest season of all. Sometimes it brings on feelings of loneliness and memories of loss and grief.

The past couple of years, perhaps more than others, have brought these emotions and experiences to too many people in the local community and across the nation.

“If that is true for you or someone you know and a time of prayer, reflection, and special music would help you navigate this holiday season, you are invited to attend and to stay after the service for a chili supper. There is no cost for the meal,” reads an event promotion.

University Baptist Church is located at 3200 Arlington Loop in Hattiesburg. All are welcome.