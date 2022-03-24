Do you want to be a Forrest General Hospital Spirit Girl? Now is your chance! Applications will be taken from March 28 through April 28.

Girls entering grades 7 through 12 who are interested in a Spirit Girl position must submit an online application, which includes a photo, letter of recommendation and interview time. No paper copies will be available or accepted. Interviews will be held Saturday, May 7. To apply, visit www.forrestgeneral.com/applyforSG.

The Spirit Girls teen board was developed in an effort to reach young women through community events targeted at promoting self-esteem and encouraging healthy lifestyles. Spirit Girls participate in Spirit of Women events, educational programs, community and charitable events throughout the year. Interviews are open to girls who are residents of Covington, Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Wayne or Walthall County.

Spirit of Women® is a national network of American hospitals and healthcare providers that ascribe to the highest standards of excellence in women’s health, education, and community outreach. With more than 8,500 members, Forrest General is the exclusive Spirit of Women hospital for South Mississippi, having attained Premier status in recognition of strong efforts in moving women to take action for their health!

For more information about Spirit Girls or to apply, please go to www.forrestgeneral.com/applyforSG.