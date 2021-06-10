It is human nature to stop noticing the things we regularly see, hear, and smell. We simply grown numb to the mundane. I believe we should be more observant and appreciative of the beauty in our corner of the world known as Mississippi. Many things we find commonplace are extraordinary to other people.

I was reminded of this a few years ago, when my wife and I visited Hampton Court Palace outside London. The palace was originally a lavish manor house for the important churchman and government administrator Cardinal Thomas Wolsey. The residence was so expansive that it attracted the attention of King Henry VIII, who wanted a new palace for himself and his soon to be second wife, Anne Boleyn. Henry simply kicked Wolsey out of the house and converted it into a royal palace.

A multitude of historical events unfolded at the palace over the next five centuries. On its grounds jostling tournaments were held and Shakespeare plays were performed. The palace chapel witnessed royal weddings and baptisms. King James I held the conference which created one of the earlier English translations of the Bible. King William III planned his war against the French Emperor Napoleon.

While on the palace tour we saw many important rooms, historical artifacts, and paintings, but while walking the grounds of the historic royal palace I noticed a strangely familiar sight – a southern magnolia. My first thought was what on earth was the state tree of Mississippi doing on the grounds of an English palace?

The answer I found out was that the tree was imported. The palace grounds have a large variety of trees from around the world. These trees were used as a status symbol to project the worldwide influence of the monarchy. Importing foreign trees was a difficult, time-consuming, and incredibly expensive endeavor, so any institution able to have such an impressive collection of trees from across the world must be wealthy and powerful.

To us Mississippians, magnolia trees are everywhere. We see them growing naturally in native forests. We see them planted in yards, along highways, around courthouses, and surrounding welcome centers. Magnolia blooms appear in artwork, on historic markers, on the state flag, and old license plates.

In Mississippi, the ubiquitous nature of the southern magnolia makes us blind to them. To the eyes of an outsider, the trees are impressive. The southern magnolia has large waxy, shiny, dark green, slightly rolled leafs. Its twigs and branches have a slight citrusy odor when broken.

The flowers are massive and incredibly fragrant. I cannot think of a tree with larger blooms or a more fragrant smell. These traits were undoubtedly the reason it was chosen to be one of the foreign trees planted on the grounds of Hampton Court Palace.

Southern magnolias may range from the Carolinas to eastern Texas, but no state is more closely associated with the tree than Mississippi. The magnolias bloom in the late spring and early summer. Their scent engulfs the warm and humid Mississippi air. Countless times I have sat on a bench and enjoyed their shade while the scent gently floats through the breeze, but I always think back to that southern magnolia I found planted on the grounds of the English palace.

The next time you see a magnolia in bloom think about how lucky we are to be blessed with this amazing tree. Appreciation of the things that we are blessed with is one of the keys to happiness. Sometimes we have to make an effort to notice the positive things that are all around us.

Keith Ball is a local attorney and a lifelong resident of the Friendly City.