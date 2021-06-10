The question posed before you is how do you cram information about two live acts, two DJs, and the exclusive availability of 264 releases for just one day into this space? The answer: a convenient, concise list that makes it all (hopefully) as clear as the skies will be.

Record Store Day is the annual celebration of independent record stores around the world. To commemorate this ongoing tradition now entering its 14th year (with T-BONES onboard for 10 years now,) the labels and distributors join forces to make limited pressings of releases from artists across the spectrum available to you. The festivities begin at 9a.m., Saturday, June 12th. Check out the list and come early.

Now, everything you need to know about RSD DROP ONE at T-BONES (*and should never be afraid to ask about):

ENTERTAINMENT:

As we continue to leave the last year of cloistering behind, T-BONES has a pair of live acts and a pair of DJs spinning records (safely, of course) to bring the local flavor to these worldwide festivities

- AFTON WOLFE will be playing. The former Hattiesburg resident (best known from Red Velvet Couch and Dollar Book Freud among others) now resides in Nashville. He resumed writing and recording a few years ago. Wolfe's first national Americana/AAA release "Kings For Sale" is out this Friday and he will be playing exclusively at T-BONES during the afternoon. If you are a fan of Tom Waits and thought-provoking, carefully-worded Country/Blues/Jazz--infused music - you cannot miss Afton's first performance in town in years.

- GOTH DAD will also be playing. The Hattiesburg shoegazing Rockers toured America shortly before last year turned into a home-bound blur. Goth Dad's two albums of Dream Guitar Pop soothed a lot of tension, and now the quintet's latest record "This Will Never End" is gathering plays on streaming services and racking up accolades from the music blog community. If you are a fan of My Bloody Valentine, American Football, and reverb-drenched emotional Rock that could easily find a home on an Eighties film soundtrack - you cannot miss their first public performance in Hattiesburg in 2021.

- DJ TODD TOMORROW will spin records in the morning. His upbeat and well-threaded mixture of dance music from all over the world is just the espresso shot you need to start RSD at T-BONES.

- DJ LAMONT MCLEOD will follow with a special lunchtime set that injects Soul, R&B, Hip-Hop, Garage, Pop, and even a little exotic World music into the ongoing mix.

RSD EXCLUSIVES:

Many of the 264 releases we have are exclusive, very limited pressings (some as little as 500 copies worldwide, while the most would be around 16,000 LPs to be sold in stores around the world.) Here is an all too brief list of what you are (possibly) looking feverishly for:

GRATEFUL DEAD - Live at the Olympia, Paris, 5.3.72 [6LP BOX](Rhino) The show that provided four seminal cuts from their classic "Europe '72" is pressed on wax in its entirety

LUPE FIASCO - Food and Liquor I/II [BOX](Atlantic) The Grammy-winning album and its sequel have not been available on vinyl for years. Now repressed with extras and available in a handsome slipcase. ALSO IN PLAY: The first-ever vinyl release of Lupe's "HOUSE EP."

LINKIN PARK - Meteora [2LP](Warner) Following their breakthrough "Hybrid Theory," "Meteora" rose to the fifth best-selling album of the 21st century. Available for the first time since its initial release on Aqua Blue wax.

LADY GAGA - Chromatica [2LP](Interscope) This extremely limited (16k worldwide) Yellow double vinyl repress of Gaga's most recent album is available in this special gatefold package with special fanzine inside.

TWENTY ONE PILOTS - Location Sessions EP [LP](Fueled By Ramen) These four songs were only available from internet broadcasts until now. Features three cuts from "Trench" and the unreleased "Level Of Concern."

Various Artists - TRUTH TO POWER [2LP](Eastwood Music Group) This elegantly produced collection of inspirational songs was assembled just for RSD and features Leon Bridges, Holy Hive, Sarah Jaffe, and Black Pumas.

ARIANA GRANDE - k bye for now (swt live)[3LP](Republic) This super-limited triple live album from Grande marks her first physical concert album. The assembled highlights from the "Sweetener" tour will only be available for this RSD drop.

HAIM feat. TAYLOR SWIFT - "Gasoline" [7"](Columbia) This ultra-rare pressing features versions of the "Women In Music Pt. III" cut both with and without Taylor.

GARBAGE - No Gods No Masters [LP](Stun Volume) For their seventh album and first in five years, Garbage decided to release it first on their own label as a special RSD-only Pink vinyl pressing.

THE POLICE - Live:1979 Boston and Live 1983:Atlanta [2LP](A&M/UME) A pair of never-before-released live shows from the Police. Previously only available in a 2CD set, these concerts best capture the trio at their frenetic early peak and the later peak of their success.

Be on the lookout for special PICTURE DISC only pressings of 'Tarkus" by Emerson, Lake, and Palmer; "Heaven & Hell" and "Mob Rules" from Dio-era Black Sabbath, "Faith" by The Cure, and a long-out-of-print Kinks album celebrating its 50th anniversary.

There will be quite a few collector's item singles including The Hu (covering Metallica,) Sarah Jarosz (covering Billie Eilish and U2,) U2, and Deftones (on special PICTURE DISC 12" singles) as well as a pair of never-before-released live 12" singles from Genesis and Robert Plant (with one cut reuniting him with Jimmy Page.)

For more information on the other 240 releases and the day in general, visit T-BONES online at tbonescafe.com or simply call us at 601.583.0099. See you for RSD DROP ONE this Saturday!

Mik Davis is the record store manager at T-Bones Records & Cafe in Hattiesburg.

NEW MUSIC RELEASES

"MAMMOTH WVH"

[LP/CD] EX1

The second-generation Van Halen definitely inherited his father’s acumen for crushing hooks and guitar runs. Wolfgang has a great voice for modern Alt. Metal and knows how to write a great chorus as well. After proving himself a musician in Tremonti and the last incarnation of Van Halen, “Mammoth WVH” is Wolfgang taking his famous family name in another direction - rather than becoming a “legacy” act.

LUKAS NELSON AND THE PROMISE OF THE REAL -

"A Few Stars Apart"

[LP/CD] Fantasy/Concord

Lukas continues to grow as a talented songwriter on the latest album with his road-tested and always ready band. After his breakthrough with “Turn Off The News (Build A Garden),” his sixth album is a garden of Neil Young “Ditch Trilogy”- era delights. “Throwin’ Away Your Love” may mark his best lyrical output yet. While “Leave ‘Em Behind” sounds like a “Harvest” outtake with the added bonus of Mellotron. Like his brother Micah, the Nelson sons follow their stars wherever they want to go and yet always carry with them that unique warble of their legendary father.

AFTON WOLFE

"Kings For Sale"

[LP/CD] CEN/Thirty Tigers/The Orchard

Former Hattiesburger now Nashvillian Afton Wolfe continues his Tom Waits-ian dreamery on his latest album that conjoins Stax-ian horns with beatnik bongos. “Paper Piano” plays with childhood imagery and how it affects our moves through the concentric circles of adulthood. “Dirty Girl” takes a trip to New Orleans only to reveal it's really “the long way home” with those “800 miles in a rental car” hitting Oxford, Clarksdale and Jackson all delivered in that streetwise lingo one might encounter on the streets of the Quarter.