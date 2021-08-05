Recently, the wife and I pulled under the carport at our home in rural Lamar County after a long Sunday afternoon drive along the back roads of Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties. Of course, you know that’s what old folks do, especially if you’ve ever gotten behind some old geezer when you’re in a hurry. And who hasn’t?

Naturally, being the old folks we are, both my wife and I were in a hurry to get inside and tinkle. But, as we rounded the front of my pickup, something stopped us dead in our tracks. It was a small, coiled and ready-to-strike water moccasin. That in itself almost caused both of us to tinkle prematurely...

“Hold him while I get my pistol,” I told Regina. She looked at me as if I’m some kind of idiot (if the shoe fits). I meant to say, “Hold his attention while I get my pistol,” I immediately explained.

All’s well that ends well, I reckon, because after getting my pistol, I put a .22 slug thru the viper’s head. Actually, all ended well for us; not so much for the snake. With that thought in mind, I must warn all you outdoors types that snakes have been on the move a lot lately, for what reason I’m not sure. We saw numerous snakes slithering across hot pavement that same day, including one huge rattler. And that’s something you don’t often see because hot pavement, I understand, gives slithering critters a stomach ache!

Needless to say, with all the snake activity lately, those of us who venture outdoors should watch our step, even those who simply dig around in flower beds. Or, if you go out to check the mail in rural areas where the mailbox is by the road, avoid grassy areas that may conceal a venomous viper. It happened to an elderly lady down the road from me not too long ago. Fortunately, she spotted the copperhead before she was within striking distance.

Chip Tatum, who is a frequent contributor to The Weekly Mistake, recently sent me a photo of his friend down in Pearl River County, John White. Details are slim, but it seems that when John lifted a sheet of tin, he was greeted by an enormous, 7-foot rattlesnake. John quickly disproved the theory that “humans can’t fly,” Chip jokingly told me. John “flew” away from the deadly fangs, then dispatched the monster snake.

PROTECTED

Note here that I did check with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks because rattlesnakes are a somewhat protected species in Mississippi. In short, you simply can’t and should not kill rattlesnakes indiscriminately. But, if you are in eminent danger, that’s a whole new ballgame!

Venomous snakes are definitely on the prowl this time of year, especially at night, but don’t let that keep you indoors, thereby spoiling your summer fun. Simply be on the lookout around, for instance, weeded areas around the edges of ponds where you might be fishing. Wear snake boots, if you have them. Be attentive to your surroundings when swimming or wading in creeks or ponds. And watch where you step in the woods, even in your yard.

At last count, there are eight species of venomous/poisonous snakes in Mississippi. DO UNDERSTAND, however, that ONE poisonous snake is too many … if you’re standing on top of it!

With that, your decrepit old outdoor scribe will go take a nap … but NOT before I encourage you to get outdoors in Mississippi, have fun, keep a watchful eye, be safe, and by all means, take a kid with you … every time you can.

Hattiesburg native Phil DiFatta is a lifelong outdoorsman who has written a newspaper column since 1982. Email him at [email protected].