"A stage space has two rules: (1) Anything can happen. (2) Something must happen." - Peter Brook.

Commonly employed as a Theatre text, director Peter Brook's "The Empty Space" is an eyeopening read for all fans of Theatre. Often regarded as a minimalist because of his spartan productions (1970's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" trades the lush forest backdrop in for a blank white box, color coded costumes and stilts) and philosophy.

However when you read "The Empty Space," it is far easier to paint Brook as a utilitarian - capable of making a play work in almost any environment. As a young man, Brook wanted to make films. However, he was about 20 years too early for the great burst of movies. So, he took a job making short films (a/k/a commercials) and in his spare time went looking for a stage to use for his production ideas. Little by little, Brook was turned down by every theatre in London until a small one with just 40 seats finally relented.

With zero money for a budget, Brook could only use the space - and the space alone - to impose upon the actors their importance in bringing it to life.

Years later after never returning to that commercial job because of his success as a theatre director, Brook was given the chance to lecture about Theatre by Granada Television. The four lectures became 1968's "The Empty Space." And in true Brook fashion, he used the funds from this venture to fund an adventure of traveling to Afghanistan to bring the theatre to them.

If there is a trend in Brook's life and writing, it is the ability to give all you can and be prepare to give back to what you believe.

"The Empty Space" is significant to not only Modern Theatre (as we have discussed Beckett and Pinter, who Brook is quick to point out use everything available other than stage directions to specify word use and pausing,) his understanding is the formula to unlock the confrontational work of Antonin Artaud and the alienation effect of Berholt Brecht.

In addition, Brook's Russian heritage makes him an inheritor of the multi-faceted range of emotions that Stanislavski brought into play for actors in the 20th Century.

As Brook examines the four existences of Theatre (Deadly, Holy, Rough, and Immediate - which can all exist individually, in groups of two or three or even all together,) he continues to demonstrate that the stage and the actors have a responsibility.

That is not just to tell you a story, but to make you such a part of it that you are as transformed as they are.

His brilliant ideas and knowledge about Shakespeare only provide the baseline for his assailment of traditional Theatre (soaked in artifice and quickly becoming a dying art) and his laudatory means of promoting the newer more challenging theatrical production that happen in smaller, more intimate, fewer-to-seat theatres - much like the one where he put on his first production and became as one of his actors regarded him "the greatest earthquake I've ever known."

Mik Davis is the record store manager at T-Bones Records & Cafe in Hattiesburg.